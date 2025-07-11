Jeff Marek: “Samuel Montembeault is the most underrated goalie in the NHL”

Overtime

What’s he criticizing? He can’t play hockey. It was mind boggling that he got a three year deal when he did. https://t.co/lpp3AZ2rAV – Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) July 12, 2025

Any report about the Oilers having interest in Carter Hart is incorrect. Edmonton will not be approaching him, even if he is found not guilty. #NHL – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 12, 2025

The Sharks want to be… in the mix? https://t.co/DvQgylOead – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 12, 2025

In his first game against the Cubs since being traded, Cody Bellinger has a blast with 3 home runs #yankees pic.twitter.com/cLHzxbRg83 – RDS (@RDSca) July 12, 2025