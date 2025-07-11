Former figure skater (a Québécois) hired as assistant in Dallas

Credit: Does the name David Pelletier ring a bell? We’re talking about a former figure skater from Quebec… who won the gold medal at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002. But we’re also talking about a man who worked for the Oilers as their skating coach for the past 11 years. Today, we learn that […]

Does the name David Pelletier ring a bell?

We’re talking about a former figure skater from Quebec… who won the gold medal at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002.

But we’re also talking about a man who worked for the Oilers as their skating coach for the past 11 years.

Today, we learn that Pelletier is no longer with the Edmonton organization… because he has been hired as an assistant with the Dallas Stars.

He will work from the press gallery, joining Glen Gulutzan’s group, which was hired in recent weeks following Peter DeBoer’s dismissal.

The Dallas Stars announce the hiring of Québécois David Pelletier as the team’s assistant coach! Pelletier is an Olympic figure skating champion, winning a medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games! https://t.co/Ur3jqClckD – RDS (@RDSca) July 11, 2025

Still, the news is special.

The Stars saw something in David Pelletier… and maybe bringing in a former Olympic figure skating gold medalist as an assistant coach brings a different element to the organization too.

But let’s not forget that he knows the NHL, having spent so many years with the Oilers in Edmonton.

I wonder what his role will be from the press gallery onwards.

Will the Stars ask him to monitor the qualities and shortcomings of their players’ skating techniques?

Will he be used in practice to fine-tune the skating of the guys in Dallas?

All in all, it’s interesting.

The Stars are getting creative… and I can’t wait to see how it turns out, too.

Overtime

– Really?

Elliotte Friedman: I’ve heard Rickard Rakell would prefer to stay in Pittsburgh; it’s not his call…I’ve heard he’s not averse to staying – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 11, 2025

– Great news for the former Alouettes kicker.

Today, after 13 years of calling this place home, I became a Canadian citizen.

This journey has shaped me in more ways than I can count – and now, it’s official. pic.twitter.com/ebKPNTzq7P – Boris Bede (@BrizzyUL17) July 11, 2025

– Also seen.