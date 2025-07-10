William Trudeau to miss start of next season

Credit: William Trudeau is one of the Montreal Canadiens’ intriguing prospects. Aged 22, he has just completed his 3rd season with the Laval Rocket and is progressing well. The more he progresses, the more likely it is that one day he’ll have a chance to play in the NHL. But it won’t be at the start […]

William Trudeau is one of the Montreal Canadiens’ intriguing prospects.

Aged 22, he has just completed his 3rd season with the Laval Rocket and is progressing well.

The more he progresses, the more likely it is that one day he’ll have a chance to play in the NHL. But it won’t be at the start of next season.

After all, the defenseman is injured at the moment and will have to miss the Canadiens’ practice camp.

Trudeau suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the recent Laval Rocket playoffs… and as yet, there’s no date set for his return to action.

Mikaël Fillion (RDS) spoke to the player himself:

As William Trudeau knows, he may not be the first to be recalled to Montreal, but he’s still part of the Canadiens’ plans.https://t.co/XqQJ1jP54o – Mikaël Filion (@MikaelFilionRDS) July 10, 2025

All in all, Trudeau will have to start the next campaign in Laval.

And… he should have an even bigger role due to the departure of Logan Mailloux, who was traded to the St. Louis Blues last week.

That said, the Québécois has shown great promise since turning pro, and if the Canadiens need to recall a (left-handed) guy next season in case of injury, Trudeau could still prove an interesting target.

He’s got some offensive flair in his game, he’s gotten really better defensively… and his decision-making is good, as he never gets into trouble with what he’s doing in his zone.

It’s just a shame, though, that he’s going to have to miss the Canadiens’ training camp, because it might have sent a message to Montreal management.

It would have been a great opportunity for him to show his colors… but whatever. The important thing is that he’ll be able to return to action in the first half of the season, and in that respect, I can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have in the Laval Rocket line-up.

