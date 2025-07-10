Skip to content
Will Logan Mailloux become an Alexander Romanov or a Jordan Harris?
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: In the last few days, the Canadiens have acquired Zachary Bolduc. An excellent move. To do so, they got Logan Mailloux out of the organization. We know that the Habs wanted to trade Mailloux to get him out of the organization, but not at any price. And this was the perfect opportunity to do it […]
In the last few days, the Canadiens have acquired Zachary Bolduc. An excellent move.

To do so, they got Logan Mailloux out of the organization. We know that the Habs wanted to trade Mailloux to get him out of the organization, but not at any price. And this was the perfect opportunity to do it by getting Bolduc.

Who will win this deal in a few years’ time? Only time will tell.

I think it’s the kind of deal where everyone could win. Bolduc is a guy who knows how to score, and Mailloux is a big, tough, right-handed offensive defenseman.

That’s an interesting profile.

And Tony Marinaro was right to ask Pierre McGuire, on the heels of his Sick Podcast, if he thought the Habs would ever regret the Blues deal.

Because while I agree with McGuire that it was a great deal for the Habs, I also agree with the following premise: a right-handed defenseman of his profile doesn’t come around very often.

In actual fact, this is the fifth time Kent Hughes has traded a young defender (yes, the bank of prospects was full) since taking office. And by young defenseman, I’m obviously not counting the Jeff Petry, Ben Chiarot and Joel Edmundson of this world.

Who are the others, apart from Mailloux?

  • Alexander Romanov (2022)
  • Johnathan Kovacevic (2024)
  • Jordan Harris (2024)
  • Justin Barron (2024)
One has to wonder whether Mailloux will become more like Romanov and Kovacevic, who both signed big contracts in the New York area, or more like Harris and Barron, who didn’t break anything in 2024-2025.

Barron didn’t take off in Nashville and Harris has already left Columbus as a free agent. #Boston

Mailloux was traded like Romanov, that is, in the context that the club was going to look for a young piece for the offensive top-6 in return. And if he wants, he has the potential to go out and get himself a big contract.

Will he? That remains to be seen. But in St. Louis, he’ll have the tools to do so, as the club will want to show that it was right to trade Bolduc for the young Ontario defenseman. I’m betting more on a Romanov scenario than a Harris one, then.


