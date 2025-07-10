Will Logan Mailloux become an Alexander Romanov or a Jordan Harris?

Could trading a high upside prospect like Logan Mailloux come back to haunt the #GoHabsGo down the line?
Pierre McGuire: “I don’t blame Montreal for what they did because Bolduc is going to be a really good player “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/UdOcgJPYHA – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 10, 2025
- Alexander Romanov (2022)
- Johnathan Kovacevic (2024)
- Jordan Harris (2024)
- Justin Barron (2024)
All it took was:
-Top-15 in NHL scoring
-Tied for fifth in GWG
– Being +19 on a team with -20 goal differential, and carrying it to a playoff spot when many predicted bottom three in east.
…for Nick Suzuki to finally be a favourite (outside MTL) to make Canada’s Olympic team. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 10, 2025
Canada reaches 28th place in the FIFA men’s ranking, a record in its historyhttps://t.co/gJEyfIoFuB
– RDS (@RDSca) July 10, 2025