The Islanders sent jerseys to Jonathan Drouin’s family after his signing

On July 1, Jonathan Drouin left the Avalanche to join the New York Islanders and Patrick Roy.

The Québécois capitalized on his fine end-of-season performance in Denver to sign a handsome pact with New York. The two-year, $8 million deal makes him the organization’s sixth-highest-paid forward on an annual basis.

Today, the Québécois was interviewed by NHL Network and said that the organization sent him and his family new team jerseys after his signing.

Jonathan Drouin told NHL Network that the Islanders sent jerseys to his family and children after he signed with the team. Drouin added that he thinks it speaks volumes about the organization’s class. https://t.co /Ob3zMwS5M5 – RDS (@RDSca) July 11, 2025

According to him, it shows the class of the organization.

It’s a nice gesture in any case, and it’s a nice gift to give to a player who has just put his trust in your team.

Drouin has spoken with a few players, including Anthony Beauvilier, about New York and they agree that it’s a great place to play. I guess he hasn’t talked to Noah Dobson.

His agent Allan Walsh even commented on the Islanders’ new acquisition. #DrouinIt

Jonathan Drouin looking forward to #DrouinIt with the NY Islanders. https://t.co/KMUxCOphzF – Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 10, 2025

In 43 games last year, Drouin collected 37 points. He richly deserves this contract and, should he have two more good seasons, he could command a nice salary increase in July 2028.

In New York, he won’t have the pressure he had in Montreal, and he’ll be playing with quality players. Maybe not a Nathan MacKinnon, but the likes of Mathew Barzal and/or Bo Horvat are a good bet. And on the power play, he’ll be able to play with Matthew Schaefer.

Overtime

– The Flames are active.

Elliotte Friedman: I think the Flames have lowkey taken some bigger swings than we’ve fully realized yet, especially on defense – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 11, 2025

– RFA: the class of 2026 is intriguing. [The Athletic]

– Who will win the competition?