The Canadiens (already) have 10 picks for the 2026 draft

In recent years, the Canadiens have drafted many prospects. That’s what rebuilding is all about.But even though it’s probably done going after high draft picks (the club isn’t really in a position to trade the Sean Monahans or Ben Chiarots of this world anymore), the club still has plenty of picks for the future.
The Habs still have all their picks for the upcoming auctions as we speak. That’s significant.
But on top of that, as you can see, Kent Hughes has already had his hands on three other picks for the 2026 session for the past 12 months or so. The club therefore has 10 speaking rights for the 2026 draft.
In the second round, the Canadiens have the Blue Jackets’ pick due to the deal that sent Jordan Harris to Columbus and picked up Patrik Laine.
In the fourth round, the Devils’ pick goes to the Habs. #JohnathanKovacevicAnd finally, in the seventh round, Kent Hughes got his hands on the Hurricanes’ pick on the heels of the deal that sent Cayden Primeau to continue his career in Carolina.
10 picks for a club that’s not at the bottom of the standings is quite something.
Since 2022, the Canadiens have drafted between nine and 11 times per auction. Of course, the off-season often started with more picks… but it’s not that different for 2026, for now.I don’t see the Habs drafting 10 times in 11 1/2 months, by the way. In my eyes, there will be transactions made with the assets represented by the 2026 picks.
But still: since the Habs could draft three of the top 50 prospects in the next crop, we’ll have to keep a close eye on the draft next summer.