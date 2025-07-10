Sidney Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh could depend on the next lottery

Credit: Is Sidney Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh? That’s the question on everyone’s lips throughout the NHL. The most logical destination besides Pittsburgh is Montreal, and everyone knows it. Even if the Penguins aren’t going anywhere, there’s a world out there where Sidney Crosby puts his desire to win behind him and stay where his legend began. […]

Is Sidney Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh? That’s the question on everyone’s lips throughout the NHL.

The most logical destination besides Pittsburgh is Montreal, and everyone knows it.

Even if the Penguins aren’t going anywhere, there’s a world out there where Sidney Crosby puts his desire to win behind him and stay where his legend began. Greg Wyshynski spoke to Jeff Marek’s podcast The Sheet and believes the upcoming lottery could have an impact on the 87’s future.

Greg Wyshynski: We all pretty much figure that Crosby’s out after Malkin’s out, which is after next season; what if you have [2026 prospect] Gavin McKenna there? Would that increase the chances of Sid sticking around and retiring as a Penguin? – The Sheet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 10, 2025

According to the American journalist, if the Penguins, who will be among the worst teams on the Bettman circuit next year, win the Gavin McKenna lottery, it could have an influence on the captain’s future.

His questioning makes sense, because instead of leaving, he could do what Mario Lemieux did and stay in Pittsburgh to help grow the next face of the franchise.From Mario, to Sidney, to Gavin: that would be three consecutive franchise players. The Penguins would be lucky indeed. Because yes, McKenna has a chance to become Crosby 2.0 and build a dynasty with the Penguins when all seemed lost for this franchise.

But before we can think about that, the club has to finish among the NHL’s worst teams. With captain Evgeni Malkin (for one last season) and Kris Letang, that’s not necessarily going to happen.

The Penguins are also counting on Erik Karlsson. According to Chris Johnston, the Swede won’t be traded to another team. If Kyle Dubas doesn’t get a solid offer for his defenseman, he won’t trade him, period.

Chris Johnston: “I think a (Erik) Karlsson trade is still possible but the Penguins are not just giving him away, they still correctly see himself as someone who can make a difference for a team” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 10, 2025

Overtime

– Ah well.

David Pagnotta: Re Andrew Mangiapane: He turned down more money elsewhere, I heard he had an offer…in and around the 15 million dollar mark [total]; my guess is that might be San Jose because they were throwing a lot of money at guys – Inside Sports – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 11, 2025

– Of note.

Elliotte Friedman: There’s a lot of assumption Evan Rodrigues is gonna get dealt, I was told not to assume anything – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 11, 2025

– That remains to be seen.

The Mammoth, like the Panthers? https://t.co/di5dgp9rPG – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 11, 2025

– Nice catch.

– That’s a good quality to have.