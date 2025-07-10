Skip to content
RHP: several teams were interested in its services
Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard did not qualify for the Canadiens.

He finally became an unrestricted free agent and decided to join the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s a good decision for the forward, as there’s less depth at forward than before, and he’ll have a much better chance of becoming an NHL regular.

That said, he wanted to stay in North America, where several teams were interested in his services. We learn this in a text by Roby St-Gelais on the Radio-Canada Sports website.

Pittsburgh had good things to say about RHP, and the love was mutual.

The man who knew his time in Montreal was coming to an end can’t wait to start practicing with legends like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

I’m excited to have a fresh start on a new foundation. There are players like Sidney Crosby who I watched growing up, and now I’ll be able to watch him from the rink. – Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

The Québécois, who signed a one-year contract worth $775,000, will spend most of the summer in Québec, but will soon head to Pittsburgh to familiarize himself with the facilities and environment of the Pennsylvania Penguins.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, RHP also opened up about the mysterious injury that caused him to miss the start of last season. Until today, we knew it was a leg injury sustained during a charity event. In his interview, he confessed that, during a softball game, one of his friends ran into his leg in the field.

I got hit in the side of the leg by one of my friends and the leg gave out, let’s say, it was a pretty tough moment with four months off. You never know when it’s going to happen and when it does, you’re disappointed. – RHP

Injuries have really slowed him down in recent years. It’s a shame, because in 2022-2023, he finished the season with 20 points in 34 games.


