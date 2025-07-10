Patrick Roy sings the praises of Zachary Bolduc and Noah Dobson

Zachary Bolduc and Noah Dobson are now part of the Montreal Canadiens organization.

And both players have one thing in common: they’ve played for Patrick Roy since the start of their junior careers.

Roy coached Bolduc in junior (Remparts) and he also coached Dobson with the Islanders. He knows them well, to put it another way.So the Isles pilot is well placed to talk about both guys.And in each case, he sang the praises of both new habs members.

Roy sees Bolduc as a guy who can succeed in a market like Montreal’s, and he also sees him succeeding with the Canadiens because of his offensive qualities. Kevin Dubé(Journal de Québec) reported in an article:

Patrick Roy knows full well what awaits Quebecois Zachary Bolduc in the Montreal market, and he's confident that his former maverick with the Quebec Remparts has what it takes to succeed with the Habs.

Simon Gagné, who also rubbed shoulders with Bolduc with the Remparts, thinks the forward might even be capable of scoring 30 goals in a single season in Montreal.

Simon Gagné, the GM of the Québec Remparts, on his former player Zack Bolduc today: "I think he has very good potential, he's a natural scorer. I don't wanna put too much pressure on Zack but I think with his shot & his offensive flair, he's capable of reaching the 30 goal…"

For Dobson, it’s a similar story for Patrick Roy.

Roy got to know him over the last two years on Long Island, and he knows that Dobson can help a club offensively.

He spoke about this at the Omnium Québec Célébrités held at the Club de golf de Lévis:

Obviously, according to Patrick Roy, the Canadiens have added some big pieces in Bolduc and Dobson.

And… what’s peculiar is that he’s not the first to say so either.

The bottom line, after all, is this: Kent Hughes has found a way to improve his team for next season by acquiring a #1 defenseman and a young forward with great potential.It remains to be seen, then, how the two guys will adapt to their new market.

And if they’re able to do so quickly enough… you’d think they’d be crowd-pleasers before too long.

