Majority of GMs vote to keep decentralized draft formula
Marc-Olivier Cook
Two weeks ago, the 2025 NHL draft was held in Los Angeles.

And you know as well as I do: it was… a disaster.

The event was flat, the event was long, the event was awful. Nobody liked the decentralized draft experience… because it was just plain bad.

In fact, GMs seem to have liked it, because the majority of GMs voted to keep the decentralized draft.

I’d like to tell you that this is a joke, or that it’s April 1st… but no.

It’s no joke.

Basically, the GMs voted in favor of a decentralized draft for one reason.

We wanted to save money… because bringing the whole team of executives and scouts to one place for a weekend is expensive in terms of expenses.

That said, you have to look at the results of last week’s draft to come to a fairly obvious conclusion. It didn’t work, it was done a little crookedly… and the show simply sucked, in the end.

That’s why, if it happens again, the fans won’t be happy.

The draft was always fun to watch, because it was a good time for everyone. Fans and prospects alike…

Clearly, the NHL will have to get its knickers in a twist before making a decision.

As Tony Marinaro explains in the following tweet: the league must listen to its fans.

And if the NHL brings back this format next year… there’ll be tears everywhere.

