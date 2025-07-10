Majority of GMs vote to keep decentralized draft formula

Credit: Two weeks ago, the 2025 NHL draft was held in Los Angeles. And you know as well as I do: it was… a disaster. The event was flat, the event was long, the event was awful. Nobody liked the decentralized draft experience… because it was just plain bad. In fact, GMs seem to have liked […]

Two weeks ago, the 2025 NHL draft was held in Los Angeles.

And you know as well as I do: it was… a disaster.

The event was flat, the event was long, the event was awful. Nobody liked the decentralized draft experience… because it was just plain bad.

In fact, GMs seem to have liked it, because the majority of GMs voted to keep the decentralized draft.

I’d like to tell you that this is a joke, or that it’s April 1st… but no.

It’s no joke.

NHL GMs have now voted on re-centralizing the Draft. While the league has yet to alert teams to the final results, it appears the majority have voted to keep it decentralized. If that holds, what a miss. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) July 10, 2025

Basically, the GMs voted in favor of a decentralized draft for one reason.

We wanted to save money… because bringing the whole team of executives and scouts to one place for a weekend is expensive in terms of expenses.

That said, you have to look at the results of last week’s draft to come to a fairly obvious conclusion. It didn’t work, it was done a little crookedly… and the show simply sucked, in the end.

That’s why, if it happens again, the fans won’t be happy.

The draft was always fun to watch, because it was a good time for everyone. Fans and prospects alike…

Clearly, the NHL will have to get its knickers in a twist before making a decision.As Tony Marinaro explains in the following tweet: the league must listen to its fans.

And if the NHL brings back this format next year… there’ll be tears everywhere.

This years decentralized NHL Draft was shit. They need to go back to the way it was. Signed: every fan. The game belongs to the fans – the NHL should listen to them https://t.co/WLcVP3kpOa – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 10, 2025

Overtime

Avoid this:

– Marco Rossi is still available.

David Pagnotta: Marco Rossi is still available; he shares the same agent as K’Andre Miller, they worked out a sign and trade, let’s see what happens here with Rossi and Minnesota – Sekeres and Price – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 10, 2025

– Transaction: Matt Dumba moves to Pittsburgh.

Dallas Stars moving Matt Dumba and his $3.75M cap hit to the Pittsburgh Penguins in order to free up cap space for next season. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 10, 2025

– Well done.

Participants were visited by Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans today at the Canadiens Hockey School! Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans paid a visit to the kids at Canadiens Hockey School today! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rYD6RMTuPN – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 10, 2025

– Cha-ching.