Majority of GMs vote to keep decentralized draft formula

And you know as well as I do: it was… a disaster.
The event was flat, the event was long, the event was awful. Nobody liked the decentralized draft experience… because it was just plain bad.
I’d like to tell you that this is a joke, or that it’s April 1st… but no.
It’s no joke.
NHL GMs have now voted on re-centralizing the Draft.
While the league has yet to alert teams to the final results, it appears the majority have voted to keep it decentralized.
If that holds, what a miss.
– Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) July 10, 2025
We wanted to save money… because bringing the whole team of executives and scouts to one place for a weekend is expensive in terms of expenses.
That said, you have to look at the results of last week’s draft to come to a fairly obvious conclusion. It didn’t work, it was done a little crookedly… and the show simply sucked, in the end.
That’s why, if it happens again, the fans won’t be happy.
The draft was always fun to watch, because it was a good time for everyone. Fans and prospects alike…
And if the NHL brings back this format next year… there’ll be tears everywhere.
This years decentralized NHL Draft was shit. They need to go back to the way it was.
Signed: every fan.
The game belongs to the fans – the NHL should listen to them https://t.co/WLcVP3kpOa
– Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 10, 2025
Overtime
– Marco Rossi is still available.
David Pagnotta: Marco Rossi is still available; he shares the same agent as K’Andre Miller, they worked out a sign and trade, let’s see what happens here with Rossi and Minnesota – Sekeres and Price
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 10, 2025
– Transaction: Matt Dumba moves to Pittsburgh.
Dallas Stars moving Matt Dumba and his $3.75M cap hit to the Pittsburgh Penguins in order to free up cap space for next season.
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 10, 2025
– Well done.
Participants were visited by Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans today at the Canadiens Hockey School!
Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans paid a visit to the kids at Canadiens Hockey School today! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rYD6RMTuPN
– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 10, 2025
– Cha-ching.
The Thunder just untied the purse strings to sign their long-term core
– 285 M for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (4 years)
– 250 M for Chet Holmgren (5 years)
– 287 M for Jalen Williams (5 years)
More details: https: //t.co/lTk9hcn3jR pic.twitter.com/daGsrFKxET
– RDS (@RDSca) July 10, 2025