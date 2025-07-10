CFMTL = Ça Fait Mal (en) Tabarn*k Là

CF Montreal

Serious question: who in #CFMTL could score a goal like that? https://t.co/f09kQqawfS – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 10, 2025

Marco Donadel has just repeated that this defeat can be explained by individual and collective defensive errors. Okay, I’m leaving the Stade. Bye! – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 10, 2025

Kyle Bekker

Extension

When Olivier Renard arrived at @cfmontreal, he inherited some bad contracts: Taider 3,2M and Urruti 1,7M. A couple of years later, Wanyama was extended at 1,8M – which was not his call. Not to mention Renard’s budget was cut by 3M. Every year, Renard, had to deal with having.. – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 10, 2025

Montreal CF has played 24 official games so far in 2025.It has won three in MLS, then one in the Canadian championship against Toronto FC. Here again, purists say they drew with Toronto before winning a penalty shootout. That’s it.Laurent Courtois, the head of corporate image, Patrick Vallée and Samia Cheiber all dismissed..Sale of Nathan Saliba, loan of Jakheele Marshall-Rutty, sale of Dominic Iankov, 1001 injuries and suspensions..Closed-door practices, just one win in 11 games in front of your fans..The goal of winning a trophy retired at the beginning of July..It’s only halfway through 2025, and already, it’s safe to say it will be remembered as one of the worst in the history of theclub as a whole.#CFM stands for Ça fait mal?#CFMTL stands for Ça Fait Mal (en) Tabarn*k Là?There was a time when going to Saputo Stadium in the summer meant having a good time. Nowadays, it’s all about getting bored. These aren’t my words, they’re those of the Collectif and Samuel Piette himself.Yesterday, getting knocked out of the Canadian championship by the Forge, a CPL team – for the second time in as many years – represents the bottom of the barrel. Humiliating! Awkward! Pathetic! Unacceptable! Disgraceful! Inconceivable! Choose the word that suits you.Le Forge is a great story. We’re just not on the right side, unfortunately. I don’t even know if the entire Forge squad makes as much money in 2025 as Prince Owusu or Giacomo Vrioni alone.Yesterday, Montreal CF had possession(71% vs. 29%), but were unable to find the back of the net with any consistency. Le Forge scored two quality goals, while CF Montreal picked up two balls that were lying in the box. I mean, the difference in quality, it must have been to the advantage of CF Montreal yesterday, by the Forge! #NotLikeMessiSaturdayYou had 180 minutes to take the lead against the Forge and you couldn’t do it. All this in front of over 13,000 fans who continue to turn out in spite of everything!Marco Donadel, whose changes and tactical choices were the talk of the press gallery yesterday, once again dared to talk about individual defensive errors to explain his team’s defeat.The coach is (partly) right: why is Luca Petrasso so keen to prevent a corner, even if it means giving the ball back to the opposition on the edge of the box? Why does he leave Tristan Borges – a guy who almost played for CF Montreal, by the way – alone in front of the box?But yesterday’s defeat can’t just be explained by defensive details or pivotal moments. Quality is lacking in this squad, and it’s increasingly blowing up in management’s face. The strategy of fielding a host of youngsters – poorly supported and nurtured – who we’d like to sell (not that expensively in the end), just doesn’t hold water any more.How can Dante Sealy refuse to use his right foot when he receives a superb ball in the box and is alone in front of the goalkeeper? A young Quebec soccer player does this in AAA and we explain to him that we’d rather see him miss with his weak foot than try a shot with the outside of his foot while off-balance.Bryce Duke multiplied his technical waste in the offensive zone yesterday. Why not give minutes to the Gold Cup ‘s best young player in Olger Escobar?Dante Sealy (10), Brandan Craig (6) and Joel Waterman (6) all found themselves playing in midfield in the second half. Not all positions had to be doubled or even tripled, Gabriel?Both the coach and the captain said some players lacked passion, willingness to put the shoulder in, etc. How can you do that in a game with no tomorrow against a team from a lower league?I’m told things got a bit chippy in the dressing room after the last two games (Saturday and yesterday). Maybe that’s why it took so long for Marco Donadel and a player to appear before the media.I can confirm that Joey Saputo, who was sitting next to me in the North stand, was (really) not happy with the result last night.Le Forge is all about consistency, belonging and loyalty. Tristan Borges and Kyle Bekker – last night’s two scorers – have been there for years. Bobby Smyrniotis is patient and that pays off.On the Montreal side, they’re banking more on turnover, hoping to find “nuggets ” in players left elsewhere to sell quickly or, alternatively, to pay not too much to fill a jersey.I ran into several die-hard fans at the Stade yesterday. Many of them left before the end or told me they wouldn’t be renewing their season tickets next year. Enough is enough!You can’t blame them; they’ve been supporting this club for years and they feel they’re not being offered any reason to continue.If Tony Marinaro’s information is correct, and a CPL club moves to Laval next year, CF Montreal will have a perfect storm on its hands. If I were them, I’d arrange to bring in some (big) reinforcements on July 24, when the mercato opens. Because what’s currently on offer isn’t good enough.Investing doesn’t just mean creating new VIP sections, notably by throwing out the defunct family zone..Luca and Simone Saputo will have to make better sporting decisions, and if they’re going to be mentored, they should be. It’s not easy being in charge of sports decisions for a soccer team worth close to half a billion dollars and facing off againstand Lionel Messi.And it’s not easy trying to coach a team like that…– After the game, I went for a walk in 132. The anger of the fans was palpable, and the players were subjected to several heartfelt shouts and frustrations as they left the field. I’m told that a few members of 1642 had a run-in with Forge fans on the other side. Montreal CF is playing (clumsily) with the emotions of its die-hard fans and the cup is starting to boil over. As Joey said a decade ago: the fans deserve better.– The power went out for about twenty minutes early in the second half. You know, when everything goes wrong..– Marco Donadel was not in a good mood after the game, when he met the media. There were a few nasty comments that reminded me of Laurent Courtois’ last moments at the helm.– I spoke to both Anthony (Desaulniers and Marcotte) about yesterday’s game and what’s coming up for CF Montreal this morning. Good listening!– In the end, the stadium applauding Lionel Messi wasn’t all that bad, was it, Nilton?– Tony’s not entirely wrong.