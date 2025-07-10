CFMTL = Ça Fait Mal (en) Tabarn*k Là

Serious question: who in #CFMTL could score a goal like that? https://t.co/f09kQqawfS
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 10, 2025
Marco Donadel has just repeated that this defeat can be explained by individual and collective defensive errors.
Okay, I’m leaving the Stade. Bye! – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 10, 2025
Extension
When Olivier Renard arrived at @cfmontreal, he inherited some bad contracts: Taider 3,2M and Urruti 1,7M. A couple of years later, Wanyama was extended at 1,8M – which was not his call. Not to mention Renard’s budget was cut by 3M.
Every year, Renard, had to deal with having.. – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 10, 2025