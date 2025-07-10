Blue Jackets: Their 1st-round pick in 2025 (a goalie) signs a 5-year contract in Russia

Credit: It’s not often that a goalie is drafted in the first round of the NHL. But that’s exactly what happened this year. With the 20th overall pick, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected a Russian by the name of Pyotr Andreyanov. That said, there’s a little problem with this pick… There’s a little problem because the […]

It’s not often that a goalie is drafted in the first round of the NHL.

But that’s exactly what happened this year.

With the 20th overall pick, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected a Russian by the name of Pyotr Andreyanov. That said, there’s a little problem with this pick…

There’s a little problem because the main player involved has agreed to a five-year contract with CSKA in the KHL.

Andreyanov, who is 18, could therefore arrive in the NHL at just 23… if he decides to make the leap to North America.

Jackets fans could, however, hope to see him coming in four years’ time, since there’s a potential NHL opt-out clause in the goalie’s contract.

News: #CBJ prospect G Pyotr Andreyanov officially signed a 5-year deal with CSKA Moskva today going through the end of the 2029-30 season, the team announced. Note: Don Waddell said there is a potential NHL-out clause after four years. – Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) July 10, 2025

But four years is a long time.

You’d have to think the Blue Jackets knew what they were doing.

Probably they knew Andreyanov was going to sign a long contract in Russia, but still made the decision to pick him in the first round because of his talent.

Because yes… the goalie’s got a lot of talent.

We’re talking about a super-athletic guy who has a lot of fun in front of the net, making spectacular saves. He has the potential to become one of the NHL’s great goalies at some point… if, and only if, Andreyanov wants to play in North America one day.

Pyotr Andreyanov looks fun! pic.twitter.com/EGCkNCYH5h – The CBJ Center (@CBJcenter) June 28, 2025

Clearly, this is going to be an interesting one to watch over the next few years.

Because if it doesn’t work out and he decides to stay in Russia… it’s the Blue Jackets who are going to look really crazy, in the end.

