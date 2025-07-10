Alexander Zharovsky would have been picked 35th had the Habs not gone higher in the draft

Russian goaltender Yevgeny Volokhin, a 5th-round pick in 2023, is also present.
He’s currently in the KHL with Sochi HC, where he did well last season despite being with a bottom-ranked team. He was the talk of the town yesterday… pic.twitter.com/KeFfpSl2b8 – Frank Well The Hockey Podcast (@fwell2) July 3, 2025
The Canadiens’ Russian advantage https://t.co/hzSM7lI6Wb
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 10, 2025
overtime
Marco Donadel made a point of apologizing to #CFMTL fans who are still behind the team.
“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. I will try to do everything (to make this team better).” pic.twitter.com/bog9aWRGcc – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 10, 2025
In this week’s @passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard, we discuss the Blue Jays’ success, the DJ LeMahieu file, Alex Bregman’s future in Boston and the https://t.co/5onf iWMZbI circuit contest
– Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) July 10, 2025