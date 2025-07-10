Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

A chance to play center for the Canadiens: Zachary Bolduc excited by the new challenge
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
A chance to play center for the Canadiens: Zachary Bolduc excited by the new challenge
Credit: Getty Images
Who will be the Canadiens’ famous second center?

Will Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton be able to find him by the end of the off-season, to help Ivan Demidov get to the next level in the NHL?

In fact, it’s worth asking whether they haven’t already acquired the #2 center.

Because, in fact, there’s a good chance that Zachary Bolduc will be tried out at center. He’s started practicing his face-offs, as Marco Normandin has learned, and you’d think that his past as a center could come into play.

It’s not necessarily the #1 plan right now, but it’s an option on the table.

What you need to know is that the Habs have told him that they need him at center, and that seeing him practice at center could be a good idea for next season.

That’s what Kevin Dubé reported.

The principal interested party practiced his face-offs (he’ll do it again this summer) with Marc Bureau, and he’ll be prepared in case the Habs need him in that position during the season.

But Martin St-Louis’s hybrid system could help him out.

If, in the defensive zone, you’re in man-to-man coverage, whether you’re a winger or a center, it all comes down to the same thing.

If he can help with face-offs(without asking him to replace Christian Dvorak overnight) and take on more defensively, it could make the Canadiens’ job easier.

But since he says he’s excited about the possibility of playing center for the Habs, it bodes well for the time being.


overtime

– Logical.

– Obviously.

– Read more.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content