Rumors about Ilya Sorokin: Mathieu Darche is hard to follow

Mathieu Darche was hired as GM of the Islanders at the end of May.

And so far, he’s been hard to follow.

He said after his hiring that he wasn’t interested in trading Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat because he didn’t want to rebuild his club and because he wants to make the playoffs next year. But…

But a little over a month after making that exit, he traded Noah Dobson to Montreal in return for draft picks and Emil Heineman.

And now there are rumours about Ilya Sorokin (Frank Seravalli talked about him on the Kevin Karius Show), who is one of the National League’s elite goaltenders.

So what’s his plan?

Frank Seravalli: I do think at varying points there’s been some conversation around Ilya Sorokin – Kevin Karius Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 8, 2025

The Islanders had James Hagens in their sights at the draft, and apparently there were discussions about Sorokin and the 4th overall pick (Utah).

Once again, this gives us reason to believe that the Islanders GM may have changed his mind… Because by trading his #1 defenseman and thinking about trading one of the league’s best goalies, it says a lot about what they’re trying to do on Long Island.

That said, rebuilding the club doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

The Islanders can’t count on many quality players, they don’t necessarily have the NHL’s finest bank of prospects… and on the ice, even if the club is capable of success, the next few years could be more difficult if there aren’t big changes made within the lineup.

Patrick Roy may be a good coach… but he can’t work miracles with a team like this :

Maybe that’s also why Darche was more open to trading Dobson, who brought him two first-round picks.

On the other hand, there’s still a lot of work to be done out there… and if the Islanders don’t have a big season, we shouldn’t be surprised to see Mathieu Darche trade guys at the next trade deadline.

