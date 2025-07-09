QMJHL or NCAA: Caleb Desnoyers would rather make the jump to the NHL right away

Credit: With Gavin McKenna’s departure to the NCAA, we continue to wonder how much the QMJHL will be affected by this type of move. Caleb Desnoyers and Justin Carbonneau are two big names who may decide to pursue their careers in the NCAA rather than stay in the QMJHL. For Desnoyers, the decision hasn’t yet been […]

With Gavin McKenna’s departure to the NCAA, we continue to wonder how much the QMJHL will be affected by this type of move.

Caleb Desnoyers and Justin Carbonneau are two big names who may decide to pursue their careers in the NCAA rather than stay in the QMJHL.

For Desnoyers, the decision hasn’t yet been made, but his agent told Kévin Dubé of the Journal de Québec that he’s aiming for the NHL on the first try.

CHL or NCAA? Caleb Desnoyers still hasn’t made up his mind. But he has a completely different plan in mind. https://t.co/fIPyq2jMaj – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) July 9, 2025

Desnoyers had also made these comments to the Salt Lake City media in recent weeks.Making the NHL right away would end the debate between the QMJHL and the NCAA pretty quickly.

But it’s a lot of work. Nothing is guaranteed. The last time a fourth overall pick broke into the NHL in his first year of eligibility was in 2018 with Brady Tkachuk.

The Desnoyers clan is still considering his future NHL entry-level contract. As soon as he signs with the Utah Mammoth, he is no longer eligible to play in the NCAA.

Let’s say Desnoyers impresses enough to start the season with the Mammoth, and if the team decides to send him back down after a few games, he’ll have no choice but to return to the Wildcats.

That wouldn’t be a bad thing for Desnoyers, who has already been named captain of the Moncton team. Another year in the QMJHL could teach him even more about being a leader in a group.

We’ll have to wait a few more weeks, or even until the Mammoth training camp, before we have a clear answer as to Desnoyers’ future for next season, but it’s certain that he’s thinking big for the rest of his career.

