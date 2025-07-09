Mathieu Darche traded Noah Dobson because they couldn’t agree on a contract

In fact, as Mathieu Darche explained on 98.5 Sports’ Les Amateurs de sport program on Tuesday, Dobson was traded because the two sides couldn’t come up with a new deal for the defenseman’s next contract.
The Islanders’ new general manager was forced to find a team to trade Dobson to. Here’s a quick reminder of the pieces involved in this transaction.
WHAT A TRADE
The @CanadiensMTL have acquired Noah Dobson from the Islanders! pic.twitter.com/siYF3iSFca
– NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2025
Freshly arrived at the Islanders’ helm, Darche was faced with a major dilemma. Offer Noah Dobson a huge contract or trade him.
According to Frank Seravalli’s information in June, Dobson’s asking price was $11 million per season!
Via Frank Seravalli on Noah Dobson #isles https://t.co/OSwp85PdLF pic.twitter.com/B9arO1oZDi
– ISLES UPDATES (@IslesUpdateNY) June 19, 2025
With their first three picks, the Islanders selected Matthew Schaefer (1st), Victor Eklund (16th) and Kashawn Aitcheson (17th). We’re talking about three players with bright NHL futures.
