Mathieu Darche traded Noah Dobson because they couldn’t agree on a contract

True to form, Kent Hughes made a big deal at the last draft. Noah Dobson headed for Montreal, but it could have gone differently.

In fact, as Mathieu Darche explained on 98.5 Sports’ Les Amateurs de sport program on Tuesday, Dobson was traded because the two sides couldn’t come up with a new deal for the defenseman’s next contract.

The Islanders’ new general manager was forced to find a team to trade Dobson to. Here’s a quick reminder of the pieces involved in this transaction.

WHAT A TRADE The @CanadiensMTL have acquired Noah Dobson from the Islanders!

Freshly arrived at the Islanders’ helm, Darche was faced with a major dilemma. Offer Noah Dobson a huge contract or trade him.

According to Frank Seravalli’s information in June, Dobson’s asking price was $11 million per season!

As Darche explained in his interview with Meeker Guerrier, he learned from Julien BriseBois not to flinch during negotiations, even if it means letting the player go.Darche therefore had the difficult task of finding a team with whom Dobson wanted to sign a contract extension, which limits things. Fortunately for the Islanders GM, the Canadiens were able to convince Dobson and offer a good return to New York.Mathieu Darche is satisfied with his transaction. And rightly so, since it allowed him to select three times fairly early in the draft. He said he was happy to have been given such circumstances for his first steps as general manager.

With their first three picks, the Islanders selected Matthew Schaefer (1st), Victor Eklund (16th) and Kashawn Aitcheson (17th). We’re talking about three players with bright NHL futures.

After all the craziness surrounding the draft, Darche is now happy that the dust has settled and things are running a little more smoothly. The only thing stressing him right now is the purchase of a new home in New York, which is far from easy to do!

The Rocket agree to terms on a one-season, two-part contract with goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau

Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx Rocket agree to terms on a one-year, two-way AHL contract with goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau

Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Braeden Cootes on a three-year, entry-level contract.

