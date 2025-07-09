Leafs (and many other teams) interested in Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson is 35 years old.

But he’s still capable of producing on the ice.

He scored 101, 56 and 53 points in his last three NHL seasons, and even if he’s slowing down a bit, his offensive talent is still there.

That said, there are only two years left on his big contract ($11.5 million per season), and there’s a world in which he doesn’t finish that contract in Pittsburgh.

Because right now, there’s interest in the veteran’s services.

According to Jimmy Murphy(RG Media), four teams have called the Penguins: the Red Wings, the Mammoth, the Ducks… and the Leafs.

Karlsson in Toronto would be… weird. No?

The Maple Leafs are among several teams monitoring Erik Karlsson’s situation in Pittsburgh. If the Penguins move the former Norris winner, Toronto could make a serious push. Via @MurphysLaw74 Full story https://t.co/aBIoRxS4uG pic.twitter.com/fWJG1hADX5 – RG (@TheRGMedia) July 9, 2025

Right now, the Leafs have just under $5M available under payroll to maneuver around.

But if there is a deal, we agree that it would make sense for the Penguins to keep part of Karlsson’s salary to facilitate the deal. In Pittsburgh, we’ve got plenty of rope… and we know that the team won’t necessarily be competitive in the next two years either.

When you look at Toronto’s defense, you realize there are some good players in place.

On the other hand, adding an offensive player like Karlsson – especially with the loss of Marner – could make some sense if Craig Berube is able to use him to his full potential.

At the same time… we know that the Leafs have certain defensive shortcomings, and adding Erik Karlsson won’t help there either.

The Swede’s good offensively… but his defensive skills are in question.

Seeing the Penguins trade Karlsson would make sense.

Kyle Dubas needs to maximize his value… and keeping him in Pittsburgh, with a club that isn’t going anywhere, isn’t going to do it.

