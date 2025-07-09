Kraken open to trading Jared McCann: What if he’s the 2nd center we’re looking for?

Credit: It’s the topic of the summer in Montreal. The Canadiens are looking for a second center… but haven’t found him yet. Kent Hughes is actively trying to get his hands on a guy who can surround Ivan Demidov in the right way and who can produce offensively too. And maybe the Kraken has such a […]

It’s the topic of the summer in Montreal.

The Canadiens are looking for a second center… but haven’t found him yet.

Kent Hughes is actively trying to get his hands on a guy who can surround Ivan Demidov in the right way and who can produce offensively too. And maybe the Kraken has such a player for the Habs.Right now, there are discussions about Jared McCann in Seattle.

The Kraken remain open to the idea of trading him… and McCann, with his qualities, could become a relatively interesting target for the Canadiens.

Kraken remain open to moving McCann https://t.co/Hbv7uwejEJ – The Fourth Period (@TFP) July 9, 2025

We’re talking about a 6’1, 191-pound left-hander who’s good offensively.

McCann has scored 50, 70, 62 and 61 points in his last four seasons (all with the Kraken) and can play both center and wing.Oh, and he also scored 40 goals in 2022-2023.

He can contribute offensively, to put it another way… especially if he plays with quality players, which would be the case in Montreal.

Where it gets interesting, too, is when you look at the player’s contract.

The player earns $5 million a season and his contract expires in the summer of 2027. He wouldn’t necessarily hurt the Canadiens’ books… and for a guy who’s been averaging 60 points a season for a couple of years now, that’s pretty respectable.

He’s got skills, too:

Jared McCann scores his 100th goal as a Seattle Kraken! And it’s a beauty. Shifty fake forehand to backhand move in tight. pic.twitter.com/ir5wSihahr – Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) October 23, 2024

The Jared McCann option may not be the most enticing out there, but when you look at the big picture… it could also make some sense.

Especially in the context of the Kraken not closing the door on sending him elsewhere. And we know that, at the moment, center players aren’t exactly a dime a dozen in the National League…

Overtime

– Signing with the Rocket.

The Rocket agrees to a one-season, two-part contract with goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau

Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx Rocket agree to terms on a one-year, two-way AHL contract with goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau

Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx pic.twitter.com/QHZVZjfkC5 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 9, 2025

– Of note.

Alouettes : BCLions’ Kemoko Turay suspended one game by CFL for instigating post-game brawl Saturday in MTL

IsaacA.-Berglund and M.Sherman fined for taking part in brawl

P.O.Lestage fined for making contact with cameraman pic.twitter.com/strxmnevYv – Renaud Bourbonnais (@RenBourbonRDS) July 9, 2025

– Interesting…