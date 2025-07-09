Skip to content
Jordan Kyrou: the Kraken has retreated (and Elliotte Friedman has his own idea of the price)
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The Jordan Kyrou file is the talk of a lot of Montrealers.

As our colleague Maxime Truman informed us yesterday, the player wouldn’t say no to a deal that could bring him to Montreal. That’s a big piece of information.

And since the Canadiens aren’t done trying to improve#EverythingIsPossible

But if the Canadiens want to get him, they’ll have to be willing to pay the price. Will the Habs want to do so after letting go of Emil Heineman, two first picks in 2025 and Logan Mailloux?

The question arises.

After all, the Blues aren’t going to give him to the Canadiens just because of Kent Hughes’ good looks. If he does leave St. Louis, it won’t be on the cheap.

And on that subject, Elliotte Friedman, in his 32 Thoughts podcast, gave us an idea of the price the Blues hope to fetch for the services of their top-6 forward.

According to the tipster, the Kraken backed off and the Blues were possibly asking for the eighth overall pick. As he said in the Kraken block on the podcast, he’s not sure of the price, but he suspects a high pick.

Recall that Jake O’Brien came out at eighth overall in last month’s draft.

One might think that the Canadiens’ 16th and 17th picks (sent to New York for Noah Dobson) would have been a good basis for a deal theoretically worth an eighth pick.

But that obviously didn’t happen.

Let’s not forget that the Blues want NHL players for Kyrou. And while theoretically, #16 and #17 picks are worth about an #8 pick, not all teams see it that way.

The proof? If it were that easy to get into the top-8 with those picks, James Hagens would surely be an Islanders prospect right now.

So right now, I’m thinking that if the Canadiens really want to go after Kyrou, it’s going to be expensive. But if the club knows that Kyrou wants to come to town, that might encourage the Habs to make a move, right?

To be continued…


