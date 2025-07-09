Jeff Gorton opens the door to another transaction

Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Will the Canadiens be on the move again this summer? Possibly. It won't be easy to do so, considering that Logan Mailloux, Emil Heineman and two first-round picks are already gone. The Habs have a good bank of prospects, but the goal isn't to trade everyone. But the club is trying – notably with Jordan […]
Will the Canadiens be on the move again this summer? Possibly.

It won’t be easy to do so, considering that Logan Mailloux, Emil Heineman and two first-round picks are already gone. The Habs have a good bank of prospects, but the goal isn’t to trade everyone.

But the club is trying – notably with Jordan Kyrou. We know that.

The next few weeks will tell us just how successful the club will be in adding a top-notch center or another youngster to graft onto the existing core.

And I like the Habs’ chances, despite everything.

On this subject, reading a text by Marc Antoine Godin (Radio-Canada), who interviewed Jeff Gorton as part of his podcast with Arpon Basu, we realize that the door is open for another personnel move.

We sense that Jeff Gorton didn’t want to say that his club would definitely move, since nobody knows for sure… but without saying that he has “paved the way” for a transaction, he certainly opened a door.

What evidence is there to support this?

Jeff Gorton mentioned that the cap increase benefits teams like the Habs who are trying to get to the next level. He believes that cap flexibility will work in his market.

He also says that the market isn’t dead the day after July 1, and that everyone is still looking to make a move. He expects transactions between now and the end of the off-season.

And since the VP also said that the first day of the season was not a deadline for improving the club, and that he possibly sees a secondary market being created along the way, I see this as an executive who knows full well that the job isn’t finished.

Warning: it may not happen. The Habs have already given away four young players, and it’s quite possible that the club won’t want to trade any more if they’re not sure of the return.

But seeing what he’s told Marc Antoine Godin and Arpon Basu, there’s a good chance the Habs will make a move.

And don’t forget that with Gorton, who’s good at playing poker in front of the media, you have to read between the lines: he’s not going to just hand out answers out of the blue.

And in light of his comments, it’s clear that the door is open for another transaction in the coming months.


