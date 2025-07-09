Jeff Gorton: “If Zachary Bolduc gets bigger and stronger, he’ll be unstoppable”

There’s reason to be excited about Zachary Bolduc’s avenue to Montreal.

The Canadiens are adding a rugged forward who can score goals and has a nice offensive touch.

His role could quickly become important in Montreal… and the Canadiens would like to see him develop into a power forward who can play long-term on the team’s top-6.

Jeff Gorton – who appeared on The Basu and Godin Notebook podcast – praised the forward’s qualities, and we know he’s been in love with him for a long time. Gorton spoke highly of him at the 2021 draft on NHL Network because he liked his game.

But in Gorton’s eyes, Bolduc also has what it takes to become an unstoppable NHL player.

We know he can score, we know his talent […] If he grows, gets stronger and becomes even more complete, he’ll be unstoppable. – Jeff Gorton

Jeff Gorton on the offseason it’s been for the Canadiens, and what might still be to come: https: //t.co/m3HSKcusSE – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 9, 2025

All he needs is to get bigger and stronger.Arpon Basu wrote about it in an article Fans in St. Louis were frustrated to see Bolduc traded because they saw his potential last season.

And Doug Armstrong also knows that trading the forward proved to be a risk… because he sees him becoming quite a player in the National League.

The Blues must hope Logan Mailloux becomes the dominant defenseman we thought he would be in Montreal…

Blues GM Doug Armstrong today on trading Zack Bolduc to the Habs: “He had a great 2nd half of the season, I think he’s gonna be a hell of an NHL player…it was gut-wrenching because of my thought process on how good Bolduc can be. But at some point you have to take risks…” pic.twitter.com/UvLwwN54Oj – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 9, 2025

This deal could turn out to be a win-win for both clubs if both guys continue to develop.

But in the short term, maybe the Canadiens will have the upper hand because Bolduc already has a 19-goal season under his belt. And by playing with quality players in the top-6, it could help him explode even further… which, of course, would be great news for the Habs and their fans.

Once again, there’s plenty to get excited about when we talk about him.

Overtime

– Solid.

Lane Hutson completes the 1,000 puck challenge pic.twitter.com/zkjT29XJGn – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 9, 2025

– Can’t wait to see it.

– The file won’t die.