Do you remember Nick Tarnasky?The former NHLer, who played in Tampa Bay, Nashville and Sunrise, was known as a strong man. When you have more penalty minutes than games played, that says a lot.The Alberta native had a long pro career, but not always in the NHL.Why am I telling you about the former NHLer this lunchtime? It’s because the former player (who notably played in Hamilton), who hasn’t played in the pros since 2016-2017, has been in the news… in golf.And let’s just say it wasn’t for his golfing skills.A video surfaced of him arguing with another golfer. And quickly, when the golfer charged at the former NHLer, Tarnasky’s pugilistic past came to the surface.And he fought like he was on ice.After throwing his opponent into the water, the latter came back and tried to fight. The former hockey player grabbed him by the collar, as if he were on an NHL rink.He quickly put him on the floor. He shouted “BANG” with every blow he landed.We don’t understand exactly what led to the altercation, but Tarnasky and his colleague (who was filming) spent long minutes asking the other two guys (the one who got beaten and his friend) to leave. It took a while, but it happened.Will there be a sequel to this story? We’ll have to see.– Will he leave?– Julien BriseBois taught Mathieu Darche discipline. [ 98.5 FM – The Habs have an asset in Nick Bobrov.