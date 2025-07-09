Destined to play for the Oilers: Isaac Howard played Mark Messier in a movie

Credit: The Lightning had a fine prospect in Isaac Howard. Drafted in the first round in 2022, the American forward won the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Trophy this season. It was time for him to make the jump to the pros, but he didn’t want to align himself with the Lightning. Tampa Bay was therefore forced to […]

The Lightning had a fine prospect in Isaac Howard. Drafted in the first round in 2022, the American forward won the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Trophy this season.

It was time for him to make the jump to the pros, but he didn’t want to align himself with the Lightning. Tampa Bay was therefore forced to trade him to the Oilers for Sam O’Reilly.

The deal came as a surprise to many hockey fans, but the signs were there. Howard had already played for the Oilers during a movie shoot!A few months ago, he and his Michigan State University teammates had the chance to play behind the scenes in the filming of a movie about the life of Theoren Fleury.Howard got to play the role of Mark Messier with the Oilers, while his teammates took on the roles of other Oilers and Flames players.The new Oilers forward spoke about this story in one of his most recent posts on his Instagram account. He also took the time to thank the Michigan State University organization for the past two seasons.

It’s a funny coincidence, but it may allow Oilers fans to dream a little. If Howard can pull off a fraction of Messier’s feats in Edmonton, he’ll certainly be a crowd favorite.

However, as for the “C” on his jersey, I think he’ll have to wait a while before he even gets a chance to think about it. Let’s just say that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are well ahead of him on that score.

With 52 points in 37 games last season in the NCAA, Isaac Howard could become an important player in the Oilers’ future.

He signed his NHL entry-level contract with Edmonton immediately after the deal. He’ll no longer have to put on an act to wear an Oilers jersey on the ice.

