Zachary Bolduc works on his bets with Marc Bureau, according to Marco Normandin

Kent Hughes’ big personnel move on July 1 was the transaction that brought Zachary Bolduc to Montreal. The club took advantage of a surplus on the blue line to trade Logan Mailloux for a guy who had a great rookie season in the NHL.He amassed 19 goals and 17 assists in 72 games, but really took off after the 4 Nations Confrontation.With the Blues, Bolduc played on the wing. That said, it’s worth remembering that in junior, the Québécois played center… and that the Habs have a hole to fill in the middle of their second line.So it’s interesting to learn that, according to Marco Normandin, Bolduc practiced on a Quebec City rink today… in the company of Marc Bureau.Bureau, who used to be an ace face-off man, has been with the Habs for a few months now. And today, he worked with Bolduc specifically on face-offs.So you have to wonder what all this means for the Habs’ second center position. After all, if Bureau made Bolduc work so hard on his face-offs, it’s probably not for nothing.I wonder whether it was Bolduc who approached Bureau or whether it was the Habs who asked Bureau to go and practice with Bolduc. History doesn’t tell.It should also be remembered that, apart from Alex Newhook (who plays center a bit by default), the Canadiens have no left-handed center. Bolduc is left-handed, and he could give Martin St-Louis another option at that level.My feeling right now is that the Habs want to put Bolduc and Kirby Dach on the same line so that both take face-offs on their strong side. The club opted for this approach with Dach and Sean Monahan back in the day, and we could try to recreate it.We’ll be keeping a close eye on all this, but we think there’s a real chance we’ll see Bolduc playing center in Montreal. Or, at least, to see him there part-time in the company of Kirby Dach.That’s not to say it’s a certainty (Bureau has been practicing with Juraj Slafkovský in the face-off circle for several months, and no one sees Slaf going to center next year), but it’s a very interesting possibility.– Aatos Koivu: we still don’t know where he’ll play next year.– Well done.– Wow.