“When I watch Ivan Demidov play, I see a central player”
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Ahhh, the famous second center.

If you look at the Habs’ current lineup, you’ll see that the big question mark is at the center line, but especially at the center of the second line. Right now, Kirby Dach(who could well bounce back) is there, but he’s far from a sure thing.

Kent Hughes is currently working hard to find a solution on the trade market, but nobody wants to trade a top-6 center across the league. So we have to try to find solutions internally… and that’s where Ivan Demidov comes into the equation.

At his press conference on July 1, Kent Hughes mentioned the idea of Demidov playing center. He didn’t say it was likely, but he did mention it as an option on the table. And obviously, Eric Engels (who was on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast ) seems to believe it:

When I watch Ivan Demidov play, I see a center forward. – Eric Engels

Engels notes that Demidov has what it takes to play center: he’s able to make his linemates better, he has excellent vision and he’s dynamic over 200 feet.

And in the modern NHL, the main responsibility of a modern center is to win face-offs. The rest can be worked around.

It’s also worth remembering that last year, during the pre-draft meetings in Montreal, Demidov was mentioned as a “possible future #1 center”. So, internally, the idea of him playing center has already been discussed, even before his arrival in the organization.

Of course, it would be a great way to solve a number of problems in town (the need for a top-6 center and the need for a left-handed center). That said, it still has to be the best decision for the kid, who has proven how dynamic he is when playing as a winger.

And he doesn’t seem to think he’d be great at center… but maybe there’s a way to convince him.

I expect Demidov to start the year on the wing, while the Habs probably won’t want to overload him early in his first full season in America. That said, he’s a bit of a wild card in this question of the second center: if Kirby Dach struggles or gets injured and Demidov seems capable of taking it, maybe the option will be on the table.

And if it works out, the Habs will really be in the driver’s seat.


