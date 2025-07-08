The Canadiens are right to believe that Kirby Dach will bounce back this season

[The Canadiens] strongly believe that Kirby Dach will bounce back this season. – Marco D’Amico
The Canadiens will enter training camp with these players fighting for winger spots:
Caufield
Slaf
Demidov
Laine
Bolduc
Gallagher
Newhook/Dach
Anderson
Kapanen/Beck/Rohrer (if they don’t win a C spot)
Blais
Zharovsky, Tuch, Davidson, Thorpe, Farrell, and Roy in the system… – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 8, 2025
NHL, NHLPA ratify four-year collective bargaining agreement.
– NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) July 8, 2025
Nick Suzuki seeing an 84 game regular season
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 8, 2025
Gavin McKenna reportedly receiving close to $1M Canadian to join Penn State.
Gavin McKenna reportedly receiving close to $1M Canadian to join Penn State.

The CHL just can't compete on a level playing field with the NCAA.
So nothing seems to have changed under the California sun.
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 8, 2025