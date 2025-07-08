Skip to content
The Canadiens are certainly among the summer’s winners so far
Marc-Olivier Cook
When the Canadiens’ season came to an end after the series against the Washington Capitals, there were questions to be asked.

Most notably, we wondered what Kent Hughes’ summer would look like, and there were several options on the table.

Especially when you consider that the Habs had two first-round picks, and there was a good chance those selections could be traded to acquire a quality player.

In the end, that’s what happened.

Kent Hughes sent his two first-round picks (and Emil Heineman) to Long Island to fill a need for a right-handed defenseman who could play on the top pair.

But the Canadiens’ GM wasn’t done yet… and traded Logan Mailloux, a player who spent the last two years in the AHL, for a goal-scoring forward in Zachary Bolduc.

This, too, was a major need in Montreal.

Hughes may have lost Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak to the market, and that hurts. That said, he also managed to fill one of his slots by bringing Samuel Blais to town, a guy who can hit and plays physical night after night.

When you think about it, the Habs did what they had to do:

  • Picked up a #1 defenseman (Dobson)
  • Grabbed a quality forward (Bolduc)
  • Added a guy who’ll help with his toughness (Blais)
Oh, and Kent Hughes was also able to sign another veteran goalie in Kaapo Kahkonen, a guy who may come in handy in case of injuries in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images)

In the four corners of the National League, there are other clubs that have improved.

I’m thinking of the Golden Knights, who acquired Mitch Marner…

I’m thinking of the Panthers, who found a way to keep Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad in Florida…

I’m thinking of the Ducks, who added Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund to their roster…

I’m thinking of the Hurricanes, who signed Nikolaj Ehlers and acquired K’Andre Miller…

These teams have been among the winning clubs since the start of the summer, and the Habs are among them too.

Kent Hughes has not only found a way to fill holes, he’s found a way to fill the needs that Montreal had. Dobson will stabilize the defense, Bolduc will add offensive punch to the top-9 and Blais will add the rugged element we were looking for after getting pounded by the Caps in the playoffs.

The only thing missing would be for Hughes to add a 2nd center to his lineup. And if that happens… the Canadiens could be declared the off-season winner.


