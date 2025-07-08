Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

NHL’s best defensemen: the Habs have five in the top-100, according to fans
Félix Forget
NHL’s best defensemen: the Habs have five in the top-100, according to fans
Credit: Getty Images
The Habs’ big coup this summer was the deal that brought Noah Dobson to town. The right-handed defenseman fills a major organizational need (that of a top-notch right-handed defenseman), and more importantly, takes the pressure off David Reinbacher.

Because now, the big name on the blue line will be Dobson. Reinbacher no longer has the pressure of becoming that player: as long as he becomes a solid top-4 defenseman, the Habs will be in the driver’s seat.

That said, we know that in Montreal, Lane Hutson has been the big name on the blue line until now. He’s just collected 66 points in 82 games in his first NHL season, and his arrival has really changed the game for the Canadiens.

That’s why it’s interesting to look at the ranking of the NHL’s best defensemen according to fans, an exercise carried out by JFresh on his X account every year, to see where Dobson and Hutson stand…

And what we notice is that Dobson (19th) is ahead of Hutson (24th).

Last year, Dobson was ranked 17th, having just collected 70 points in one season. And despite a tougher season in 2024-25(where he wasn’t as bad defensively as you might think), he only fell two spots.

Hutson, meanwhile, was unranked last year for obvious reasons: he had only played two games in the NHL. That said, unsurprisingly, he’s the highest-ranked defenseman of all those who weren’t ranked last year.

It’s also worth noting that the ranking goes all the way up to 125th… but more importantly, that in the top-100, we find no less than five Habs defensemen. In addition to Dobson and Hutson, there’s Kaiden Guhle (76th, just ahead of Alexander Romanov), Mike Matheson (84th, down from 68th last year) and Alexandre Carrier (99th, up from 94th last year).

Last year, Matheson was the highest-ranked Habs defenseman at 68th, while Guhle was the only other member of the top-100. A year later, the Habs have more than double that number. That’s something.

In an ideal world, Reinbacher would join that top-100 in a few years’ time, but what’s clear is that the Habs have quality on the blue line right now. Dobson and Guhle are signed long-term, Hutson could become long-term at any time and Carrier has two years left on his contract.

Matheson, meanwhile, has a more uncertain future… but the quality of the Montreal blue line means the club can afford to sacrifice him for help elsewhere.

We’ll see if all this translates into results, but what’s clear is that the Habs are much better equipped on the blue line than they were at this time a year ago. And it’s great to see the quality of these players being recognized by fans across the NHL.


Overtime

– That’s right.

– That’s right.

– It’s about time.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content