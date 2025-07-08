Skip to content
Kuznetsov: There’s a reason why he hasn’t signed a contract yet
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders.

The Habs were also able to pick up Zachary Bolduc from St. Louis, a guy with great potential who could really help the club offensively.

But there’s one thing the Habs haven’t been able to do so far. And you see me coming…

No, Kent Hughes hasn’t achieved the goal he set himself at the end of the season.

The GM is still looking for a guy who can play center on the 2nd line… and Evgeny Kuznetsov has been the talk of the town in recent days. The CH is interested in him… but you also have to remember that the Russian isn’t the Habs’ #1 option right now.

Eric Engels explained it well on Tony Marinaro’s podcast, after all: there’s a reason why Kuznetsov hasn’t signed a contract yet.

He’s not a priority for any club… and he’s not proving to be a super enticing option either.

Does Kuznetsov have what it takes to fill a 2nd center spot in Montreal?

That’s the main question on my mind.

He scored 37 points in 39 games last season in Russia (along with Ivan Demidov), and the talent is there. He’s 33 and it’s not as if he can’t keep up either.

But… let’s not forget that in 23-24, his production dropped drastically. He racked up 24 points (eight goals) in 63 games with the Capitals and Hurricanes: we agree that’s not… extraordinary for a player renowned for his offensive style.

Oh, and there’s also the “attitude” factor, because we know he doesn’t necessarily have a great reputation. And we know that in Montreal, it’s often more difficult for these players…

The bottom line is that Kuznetsov shouldn’t be the CH’s #1 option.

IF the Habs can’t get their hands on another guy and Kuznetsov is willing to accept a very minimal contract to play in Montreal, fine.

But don’t think of him as the silver bullet. He’ll be a last-resort solution… and that’s okay, too.


