Jordan Kyrou: one of the few to score as much as Cole Caufield at 5-on-5

Jordan Kyrou continues to be the talk of the town, even though he has a no-trade clause in his contract that began on July 1. In fact, Maxime Truman wrote an article earlier today about Kyrou agreeing to come and play in Montreal if a trade were to take place.Still, this is excellent news for the Habs, who are desperate for reinforcements in their top-6.With Kyrou, the Habs would be very competitive.However, what Kyrou would really bring to the Montreal club is his 5-on-5 efficiency.

Indeed, the Blues’ forward scored no fewer than 25 goals at 5-on-5 last year, putting him tied for 5th in the NHL.

Kyrou has a flair for scoring, but doesn’t depend on the powerplay to make the red light flicker (unlike Patrik Laine).

Another interesting statistic about Kyrou is his goals-against percentage. Basically, this determines shot quality, indicating which player generates the best scoring chances.

The higher the percentage of this statistic, the better. And Kyrou’s percentage was 51.7% in the season and 53.1% in the playoffs.

Jordan Kyrou’s final line: – 89 Games Played

– 17:29 TOI/GP

– 257 Shots

– 39 Goals

– 34 Assists

– 73 Points

– +19 Plus/Minus

– 5v5 xGF%: 51.7% (Regular Season), 53.1% (Playoffs) Grade his season pic.twitter.com/vP0xx9l44L – BluesMuse (@STLBluesMuse) May 21, 2025

It would make a big difference to Laine, who is extremely dangerous on the powerplay, but is also a pain in the ass five-on-five.

Also, it’s important to mention that Kyrou can play center, while being defensively responsible.

He would therefore be an excellent option on the second line, alongside Ivan Demidov and possibly Kirby Dach at center.

And let’s not forget young Zachary Bolduc, who has an extremely dangerous shot. The Habs might be tempted to use Kyrou at center with Demidov and Bolduc.

That would put Dach on the 3rd line with a guy like Alex Newhook and Josh Anderson or Patrik Laine or Jake Evans. The other two who wouldn’t be on the 3rd line would be on the fourth line with Brendan Gallagher.

Now we’re talking. And let’s not forget the addition of Noah Dobson, who greatly strengthens the right side of the defensive brigade.

On the other hand, Kyrou wouldn’t be cheap and I personally believe that Mike Matheson will have to go (and more). We know the Blues want established players, so that complicates things, but giving away Matheson would be a good start to a deal.

We’ll see what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have in store for us next.

