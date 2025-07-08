Jayden Struble vs Arber Xhekaj: if they want to play, it’ll be through the numerical disadvantage
With the recent acquisition of Noah Dobson, the Canadiens de Montréal now boast a very fine defensive brigade.
They’ll also have to prove they can spend time in the defensive zone killing penalties, as David Savard’s departure leaves a big hole to fill.
Savard on every penalty kill #habs #StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Vsz5T5Tffh
– VT (@vdawg_013) May 1, 2025
Arpon Basu of The Athletic talked about this hole to fill in a recent article and we can’t really put Dobson, or Hutson in this situation. That leaves Guhle, Matheson and Carrier as defensemen who can take minutes short of a man.
He has a very imposing frame, so he can clean up in front of the net if there’s traffic to give the goalie a good look at what’s going on.
Struble can also be imposing, but he’s not in the same league as Xhekaj (there’s still a four-inch, thirty-pound difference).
If I had to choose a 6th defenseman, I’d go for Xhekaj. As we all know, the mere fact that he’s dressed for a game makes opponents calmer, and they’re less inclined to injure (intentionally or not) Habs players.
Practice camp will give us a better idea of who’s ahead of the other.
