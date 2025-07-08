It may be difficult to find a (significant) role for Patrik Laine in 25-26

Is Patrik Laine’s first season with the Canadiens a great success?

Not necessarily, no.

But we can say that he helped the Habs in certain ways. Laine was useful on the powerplay, and without the 20 goals he scored (in 52 games), the Canadiens probably wouldn’t have made the playoffs.

That said, we don’t really know how he’ll fare at the next training camp, and that raises a few questions.

Will we see the Patrik Laine who’s more or less involved on the ice… or will we see a fit Patrik Laine who’s ready to work hard for the Habs’ success?

If it’s the first option, it’ll be hard to find an important role for him in Martin St-Louis’ lineup.

The acquisition of Zachary Bolduc changes a few things… because the Québécois could quickly find himself in the Canadiens’ top-6 if he adapts well to his new team.

And as Eric Engels mentioned in a recent article, Laine could be pushed to play on the bottom-6, which isn’t necessarily ideal.

If Laine is to contribute to the Canadiens’ success, there may be only one solution.

Give him his place on the first wave of the powerplay… because we know he’s excellent when the Habs find themselves with the man advantage.

HAT-TRICK FOR PATRIK LAINE HAS HIS THIRD POWER-PLAY GOAL OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/kn8RTqlw6x – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2024

We know, in fact, that he has a devastating shot and the ability to score goals.

But if it’s difficult for Laine on the powerplay too – as it was in the final stretch of the season – that’s where it could get pretty complicated.

Martin St-Louis will have to find a way of positioning him somewhere in the line-up so that he can be successful… but on a third line or a fourth line, the role of the main man concerned is likely to be minimal.

Overtime

All in all, a real headache for the Habs head coach.

