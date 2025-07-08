Greg Wyshynski: “I have long believed that Sidney Crosby will end his career in Montreal”

Playing for the Canadiens de Montréal is special.

The history of the club, the magic of the Bell Centre… It makes the experience even more fascinating for an NHL player.

The Montreal organization is as prestigious as you could wish for, and that too weighs in the balance.

Perhaps it’s because of all this that, one day, we might believe in the chances of seeing Sidney Crosby in a Habs uniform.

We know that his future in Pittsburgh seems a little “complicated” given that the Penguins aren’t going anywhere… and since he’s nearing the end of his career, it’s safe to assume that he could be looking to finish his career elsewhere to end it on a high note.

And that’s what leads Greg Wyshynski to believe (for a long time) that the famous #87 will end his career in Montreal if not Pittsburgh.

The ESPN journalist discussed this with Jeff Marek on ” The Sheet ” podcast:

He could be part of a team on the rise and have a good chance of winning a championship at the end of his career with a team that hasn’t won since 1993. – Greg Wyshynski

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski today on The Sheet with Jeff Marek: “I’ve long believed that Sidney Crosby will end his career in Montreal.” “If he’s gonna go anywhere & he’s gonna try to do something spectacular, being part of the legacy & lineage of the Montreal Canadiens. Being part… pic.twitter.com/g9wUfX0oG7 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 8, 2025

It’s true that it would make a nasty story.

Crosby leaving the Penguins to come and win in Montreal, while Canadiens fans are still waiting to see the club lift its first Stanley Cup in over 30 years… that would be something.

But what’s attractive, too, is the fact that the Habs have what it takes to be successful before too long.

The club has a good core of young players, there are already some excellent players in place, the team has improved with the acquisitions of Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc… and the common denominator could also be Ivan Demidov.

He has the tools to be one of the best players in the National League in the next few years, after all.

And if the Habs sell Crosby on the idea of playing on the same line as him, it could be a very attractive proposition for a player who’s nearing retirement and wants to win as much as possible.

Clearly, this is one case that refuses to die…

