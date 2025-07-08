Gavin McKenna to be paid $700,000 to play at Penn State

For some time, there had been talk that one of, if not the best prospect of the last 10 years, Gavin McKenna, would be heading to Penn State in the NCAA.

Now it’s official: he’ll be playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2025-26.

Breaking: Projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft Gavin McKenna has officially announced his commitment to Penn State for the 2025-26 season. pic.twitter.com/JFtxHG2VrW – ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2025

Penn State is one of the most prolific universities in the world of college hockey and certainly has what it takes to attract a name like McKenna.However, what makes it even more interesting is that Penn State has offered McKenna no less than $700,000 US to join their school.

So, not only will he have a college education on his way to the NCAA, but he’ll have already amassed several hundred thousand dollars before he even gets to the professional level.

The CHL really can’t compete with that.

Gavin McKenna getting paid $700k to play at Penn State feels like bad news for the CHL. – Russell Morgan (@NHLRussell) July 8, 2025

Even at $300,000, that’s a lot better than what the CHL offers its players: housing included, as well as food and about $600 a month, according to this CBC article. The CHL calls it a stipend rather than a salary.

With what McKenna will earn playing at Penn State, it’s safe to say that nothing is going right for the CHL, which is seeing more and more players leave for the U.S. in the NCAA.

At the same time, the choice makes sense: a good education at a good university (without taking anything away from Canadian universities) and a much more attractive salary than the CHL “treatment”. What’s more, the NCAA is a much better option for developing talented young players.

The CHL will have to make some changes if they don’t want to see too many players leave for their neighbors to the south.

