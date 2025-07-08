EXCLUSIVE! Jordan Kyrou would be willing to be traded to the Canadiens

Credit: Today is July 8, 2025. Yes, right now, we can say that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton made some good moves over the summer, but that they still haven’t gone and got what the team lacks most: a second center and some grit. Except I’m repeating myself: it’s only July 8 and the season will […]

Frank Seravalli: Re Jordan Kyrou: I think St. Louis is pretty motivated to move that contract – Kevin Karius Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 7, 2025

Frank Seravalli: Michael Matheson could be on the move, that’s another guy they’re looking at; you can be part of this group and re-sign and if it’s not at a reasonable number we’re moving you – Kevin Karius Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 7, 2025

We spoke to Marco Donadel and Joel Waterman this morning, live from Stade Saputo. Reminder: the #CFMTL will play a one-off game tomorrow at the Stade. #Forge 1. On Saturday night, Marco Donadel told the media that there was a difference in quality on the field. I asked him.. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 8, 2025

I won’t be able to provide details of #CFMTL practices this week. All practices this week are behind closed doors. See you at the Stadium tomorrow night. #CanadianChampionship – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 8, 2025

I’m told Nathan Saliba was in Montreal this weekend. Why didn’t you just thank/congratulate him before the game, during halftime or for a few seconds on screen during the game? https://t.co/FVCECvt5Gv – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 8, 2025

Today is July 8, 2025.Yes, right now, we can say that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton made some good moves over the summer, but that they still haven’t gone and got what the team lacks most: a second center and some grit.Except I’m repeating myself: it’s only July 8 and the season will start in early October.Many insiders repeat that Kent Hughes hasn’t finished his shopping and that he’s probably the most active GM on the Bettman circuit right now.And that’s exactly what I’ve been told over the past few hours.Kent Hughes has one more target at the top of his shopping list: Jordan Kyrou.According to excellent sources close to the matter,Kyrou’s answer:What does it mean? The partial no-trade clause (15 teams Kyrou doesn’t want to be traded to) that came into effect on July 1 means nothing. It wouldn’t block a possible transaction.So the July 1 date, identified as a deadline for any transaction involving Montreal, no longer holds.I’ve also been told that Nick Suzuki and Jordan Kyrou know each other, that they have the same agent(David Gagner / Wasserman Hockey) and that they’ve discussed Montreal in recent days.Jordan Kyrou played right wing last season, but spent his first six seasons mainly at center. Yes, he’s right-handed (we need a left-handed center) and no, he’s not extremely efficient in the face-off circle (40.3% in his career), but he’d still be an option at center on the second line. If only while waiting for Michael Hage..After all, he’s just collected 37, 31 and 36 goals per season..Another downside: Kyrou handed out only 50 checks in 82 games last season. He’d bring size, but not grit.Why would the Blues actively seek to trade a guy with nearly 40 goals per season?From what I’ve been told, it sounds like Kyrou – the team’s top earner at $8.125 million per season – has plateaued and that guys like Jimmy Snuggerud, Jake Neighbours and Justin Carbonneau will be able to fill Kyrou’s spot in a better way, and maybe for less money. At least, for several years..Why hasn’t a deal been completed with the Canadiens yet?From what I hear, the Blues have David Reinbacher and Michael Hage in very high regard, but Kent Hughes wouldn’t want to trade either of these two youngsters.What’s more, adding a guy like Kyrou – even in return for a guy like Mike Matheson, could pose a problem for the salary cap. Or at the very least, severely restrict the Canadiens’ accounting flexibility.Let’s hope Kent Hughes can pull another rabbit out of his hat, because theKyrou option is a lot more interesting than the Veleno or Kuznetsov options.– If you don’t like bickering and heated debates, don’t watch this video.– Tomorrow, the Montreal CF will have more quality than its opponent. How does Marco Donadel anticipate all this?– All closed-door practices this week for CF Montreal.– Why didn’t you take a few minutes to thank Nathan Saliba on Saturday?