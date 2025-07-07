Skip to content
The Canadiens currently have no scouts assigned to the QMJHL
Félix Forget
The subject of Québécois players with the Canadiens is one that always gets people talking. The fact that the Habs are based in Québéc puts pressure on them to seek out Québécois talent and, as far as possible, make them part of their squad.

Next year, for example, the club should be counting on four Québécois in Zachary Bolduc, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier and Samuel Montembeault. Samuel Blais could also be there, but his position is not guaranteed.

As a result, the club often looks to the QMJHL for talent. At the last draft, for example, Alexis Cournoyer and Carlos Händel were selected by the Habs.

However, the TVA Sports website made an interesting discovery today: when you look at the Habs hockey operations staff, there is no scout assigned to the QMJHL.

Donald Audette, who used to occupy that role, now has the title of “professional scout”. His focus is on players already in the pros rather than prospects.

Serge Boisvert, another Québécois scout, occupies a “multi-territorial international” role. So he doesn’t seem to be focusing on the QMJHL.

On the site, Albie O’Connell is listed as head scout in North America, while Ben Shutron is assigned to Canada. Joey Tenute, Mark Mullen and Nick Carrière are three of the organization’s other amateur scouts whose work location is not specified on the team’s website.

It’s safe to assume that Martin Lapointe, who is the department’s big boss (along with Nick Bobrov), is aware of what’s going on in the QMJHL. That said, at the moment, the Canadiens’ official website seems to indicate that there isn’t a single scout assigned to the QMJHL within the organization.

It’s quite peculiar, we agree… especially when experts are projecting a guy like Xavier Villeneuve, who plays with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, as a Habs pick in the next draft.


