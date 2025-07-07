Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“Summer of hostile offers” not as much fun as expected
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“Summer of hostile offers” not as much fun as expected
Credit: Getty Images
Many NHL executives thought the summer of 2025 was going to be important for hostile offers. After all, the salary cap has risen considerably in the past week.

But at the time of writing, nothing has happened.

What’s the reason why, for the time being, no hostile offer sheet has been signed by a hostile player and expectations haven’t been fulfilled on this subject on the morning of July 7?

1. It’s only July 7. Last year, the Blues waited a while.

2. Just because no offer was signed doesn’t mean no offer was tabled. Maybe there was talk, but no player took the chance to put pen to paper.

3. Giving an unprotected 2026 pick scares a lot of teams. It’s going to be a good year.

4. There are still a lot of teams that have a lot of cash on the payroll. To succeed with an offer sheet, you have to set a trap for a club – like the Blues did with the Oilers in 2024.

But the fact remains that teams are cautious and have learned from the Oilers of 2024. Among those clubs that have learned are the Oilers of 2025.

They quickly signed Evan Bouchard to avoid a hostile offer sheet from the Hurricanes.

But as time passes (and players sign), the candidates become fewer. Players who are still eligible for arbitration can no longer receive a hostile offer sheet (like Bowen Byram, for example), which changes the game.

Here are the players who could go to arbitration.

Not all restricted free agents are eligible for a hostile offer(Sportsnet has a piece on the subject) and the more time goes by, the more players and clubs get out of a position where a hostile offer is possible.

But those who are in a position to submit/sign one should let time pass. But it’s not over yet, so…


overtime

– Jared Davidson is 23 years old.

– Ouch.

– Four years already…

– Logical.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content