“Summer of hostile offers” not as much fun as expected

“I think we’re going to see more hostile offer sheets. In the league, if a team has success with a strategy, it can become a trend.” – Jeff Gorton – RDS (@RDSca) May 5, 2025

Friedman on 32TP says the reason the Evan Bouchard extension got done so quickly is because Carolina threatened the Oilers with an offer-sheet. They pivoted to K’Andre Miller after Bouchard extended. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 6, 2025

11 RFA players have filed for salary arbitration.

⁰Lukas Dostal (ANA)⁰Drew Helleson (ANA)

Conor Timmins (BUF)

Arvid Soderblom (CHI)

Jayden Struble (MTL)

Maxim Tsyplakov (NYI)⁰Kaapo Kakko (SEA)⁰Nick Robertson (TOR)

Morgan Barron (WPG)⁰Dylan Samberg (WPG)

Gabe Vilardi (WPG).. – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) July 5, 2025

Byram and McBain are no longer eligible to sign offer sheets. If they do reach an arbitration hearing, they will both be able to select a 1- or 2-year term on the award. Both players can walk themselves straight to UFA by picking a 2-year deal. https://t.co/1Pa6lZJs7i – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) July 6, 2025

overtime

Happy Birthday Jared

Happy Birthday Davy! pic.twitter.com/DjDheIQ0Q5 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 7, 2025

The rebuild is dragging on over there. https://t.co/GQ8NO2hwas – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 6, 2025

THIS DATE IN #HABS HISTORY

July 7, 2021: The Lightning beat the Canadiens 1-0 in Tampa in Game 5 of final to win the Stanley Cup. https://t. co/fUcpu3JMDg – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 7, 2025

I asked Jonathan Huberdeau what his advice would be to Ivan Demidov: “You were drafted for a reason. Stay true to that. Don’t focus on what people say, even if it’s complicated sometimes in a big market. He’ll be electrifying in the NHL.”@TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 7, 2025

Many NHL executives thought the summer of 2025 was going to be important for hostile offers. After all, the salary cap has risen considerably in the past week.But at the time of writing, nothing has happened.What’s the reason why, for the time being, no hostile offer sheet has been signed by a hostile player and expectations haven’t been fulfilled on this subject on the morning of July 7?1. It’s only July 7. Last year, the Blues waited a while.2. Just because no offer was signed doesn’t mean no offer was tabled. Maybe there was talk, but no player took the chance to put pen to paper.3. Giving an unprotected 2026 pick scares a lot of teams. It’s going to be a good year.4. There are still a lot of teams that have a lot of cash on the payroll . To succeed with an offer sheet, you have to set a trap for a club – like the Blues did with the Oilers in 2024.But the fact remains that teams are cautious and have learned from the Oilers of 2024. Among those clubs that have learned are the Oilers of 2025.They quickly signed Evan Bouchard to avoid a hostile offer sheet from the Hurricanes.But as time passes (and players sign), the candidates become fewer. Players who are still eligible for arbitration can no longer receive a hostile offer sheet (like Bowen Byram, for example), which changes the game.Here are the players who could go to arbitration.Not all restricted free agents are eligible for a hostile offer (Sportsnet has a piece on the subject ) and the more time goes by, the more players and clubs get out of a position where a hostile offer is possible.But those who are in a position to submit/sign one should let time pass. But it’s not over yet, so…– Jared Davidson is 23 years old.– Ouch.– Four years already…– Logical.