“Summer of hostile offers” not as much fun as expected

“I think we’re going to see more hostile offer sheets. In the league, if a team has success with a strategy, it can become a trend.”
Friedman on 32TP says the reason the Evan Bouchard extension got done so quickly is because Carolina threatened the Oilers with an offer-sheet. They pivoted to K’Andre Miller after Bouchard extended.
11 RFA players have filed for salary arbitration.
⁰Lukas Dostal (ANA)⁰Drew Helleson (ANA)
Conor Timmins (BUF)
Arvid Soderblom (CHI)
Jayden Struble (MTL)
Maxim Tsyplakov (NYI)⁰Kaapo Kakko (SEA)⁰Nick Robertson (TOR)
Morgan Barron (WPG)⁰Dylan Samberg (WPG)
Gabe Vilardi (WPG)..
Byram and McBain are no longer eligible to sign offer sheets. If they do reach an arbitration hearing, they will both be able to select a 1- or 2-year term on the award.
overtime
Happy Birthday Jared
Happy Birthday Davy! pic.twitter.com/DjDheIQ0Q5
The rebuild is dragging on over there. https://t.co/GQ8NO2hwas
THIS DATE IN #HABS HISTORY
July 7, 2021: The Lightning beat the Canadiens 1-0 in Tampa in Game 5 of final to win the Stanley Cup. https://t. co/fUcpu3JMDg
I asked Jonathan Huberdeau what his advice would be to Ivan Demidov:
"You were drafted for a reason. Stay true to that. Don't focus on what people say, even if it's complicated sometimes in a big market. He'll be electrifying in the NHL."