Sidney Crosby: The Habs are ready to make an offer if he’s available
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
In Montreal, the name Sidney Crosby stirs passions.

Many would like to see him in a Canadiens uniform before the end of his career, and the idea comes up time and again.

Because in the end, it’s true that it would be… something.

But in the Kid’s case, we know what the catch is: he won’t leave the Penguins if he wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh. It’s up to him, and if he ever decides to ask for a trade or share his desire to leave, that’s when we could see him traded.

And if that happens… Alexandre Gascon(Drette su’l tape) maintains that the Canadiens will make an offer to try to bring him to town.

If Sidney Crosby ever decides he’s ready to leave Pittsburgh and Montreal is one of the destinations on his list, I know Kent Hughes would be ready to make an offer. – Alexandre Gascon

The Habs and NHL site also wrote on the subject.

Acquiring Crosby, on the other hand, would be expensive.

Kyle Dubas won’t make the decision to give him to a club just so Crosby can go play elsewhere: the Penguins GM will want to take advantage of #87’s value to pick up pieces that can help his club.

Especially in a context where the Penguins have a long way to go before returning to the elite of the National League. They’ve selected three first-round prospects in the upcoming draft, but it’s going to take even more to rebuild the team on the ice.

Because apart from Crosby, there are also guys who are getting older, like Kristopher Letang, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson…

So you have to wonder what the price would be to get Crosby out of Pittsburgh.

And whether Kent Hughes is willing to part with one or more key pieces to get his hands on a player who will be 38 in August and is likely to retire in the next few years.

On the other hand, we know that Hughes isn’t afraid to move and is aggressive in his approach. If that helps the Habs win games…


