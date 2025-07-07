L.J. Mooney: a serious knee injury helped him fall in the draft

LJ Mooney is EVERYWHERE on the ice.
He and Hage are a notch ahead of the rest of the group. The little forward is truly impressive. His hands, his vision, his skating.. He’ll be one to watch in the NCAA (Minnesota) next season. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/0sImfJoBS0 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 3, 2025
It’s a cocktail of circumstances that allowed Montreal to jump on L.J. Mooney in the 4th round.
It’s also thanks to the advocacy of a behind-the-scenes #CHs scout. The story behind the selection of the new darling. https://t.co/9fVHS65IRb – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 6, 2025
Overtime
Martin Lapointe admits it: with a surplus of prospects, the #CH can “target” its players more at the draft.
Among the overlooked prospects contributing to this traffic is Vinzenz Rohrer. “If he ever plays, it’s because of his dog. ” https://t.co/rY4OIE0kx2 – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 7, 2025
I meant the 2018 draft, but, by that point, the heat started getting to me. https://t.co/nwqS5 RNwJG
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 7, 2025
A prospect ranking favorable to the Canadiens and, on both sides of the Bolduc-Mailloux deal, teammates a little disappointed to see their buddy go.https://t.co/iKOYOCP65B
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) July 7, 2025
The Red Sox still have a surplus in the outfield, after all. https://t.co/EfNZHBMw3I
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 7, 2025
Jannik Sinner’s tournament in jeopardy?https://t.co/8DIeCvfxwT
– RDS (@RDSca) July 7, 2025