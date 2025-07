L.J. Mooney: a serious knee injury helped him fall in the draft

Credit: For the past few days, L.J. Mooney has been a popular prospect in Montreal. The diminutive forward, selected in the fourth round of the last draft, impressed at the development camp. Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who was on hand, noted how Mooney shone on the ice during the camp. LJ Mooney is EVERYWHERE on the ice. […]

LJ Mooney is EVERYWHERE on the ice. He and Hage are a notch ahead of the rest of the group. The little forward is truly impressive. His hands, his vision, his skating.. He’ll be one to watch in the NCAA (Minnesota) next season. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/0sImfJoBS0 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 3, 2025

It’s a cocktail of circumstances that allowed Montreal to jump on L.J. Mooney in the 4th round. It’s also thanks to the advocacy of a behind-the-scenes #CHs scout. The story behind the selection of the new darling. https://t.co/9fVHS65IRb – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 6, 2025

For the past few days, L.J. Mooney has been a popular prospect in Montreal. The diminutive forward, selected in the fourth round of the last draft, impressed at the development camp.Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who was on hand, noted how Mooney shone on the ice during the camp.But of course, talent has never been an issue with Mooney. We knew he was brilliant on the ice, but there were factors that caused him to fall in the draft regardless.The most obvious, of course, is his size. He’s (really) not big, and in an NHL where the Panthers’ big players have just won back-to-back Stanley Cups, small players aren’t popular.However, as we learn from a report by Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) , there are other reasons for all this, including a serious knee injury sustained last year.Nick Fohr, who managed Mooney in the U.S. National Development Program, acknowledged that this injury, sustained early in the season, bothered Mooney during the year. You have to wonder how much it slowed him down, but it was a factor.And it goes back to another reason mentioned by Cloutier: the fact that the forward has difficulty avoiding big checks. This is a particular strength of Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson, but also of most smaller players.It makes sense, after all: these players usually learn to compensate for their small stature by being good at avoiding hits, which limits their chances of serious injury. But in Mooney’s case, that’s a shortcoming.Hopefully, the kid ‘s knee won’t be a problem in the future, but more importantly, he’ll learn to be better at avoiding shots. He’s capable of playing physical, but his small stature means he’s more at risk of serious injury in the event of a good check.Maybe guys like Caufield and Hutson could help him with that, you know…– Nice read. This was circulated at the time . Nick Suzuki would never have arrived in Montreal if that transaction had taken place.– Read more.– Will he be traded by the end of the month?– To watch.