Joshua Roy: it’s reassuring to see that he knows time is running out

Joshua Roy is at a crossroads. Whereas this time last year, he had a training camp spot to lose, this year, a place with the big club would be almost an achievement for him.

He had no one to blame but himself for his under-performance last season, and he’s determined to avoid a repeat in 2025-2026.

As the team progresses, he’s well aware that he needs to arrive at camp more ready than ever.

“It’s going really well. It’s going to be a big summer, it’s probably going to be my most important season,” he told reporters at the Jonathan Huberdeau Golf Tournament.

He added that he was smart enough to realize that he still had a lot of work to do to get a permanent NHL job, but that he was willing to do whatever it took.

It’s reassuring to have Roy’s realization. He definitely has the talent to play in the NHL. The rest, , is up to him. His work ethic and consistency on the ice must now follow. If all the elements are in place, he can look forward to a career in the Bettman circuit, here or elsewhere.

I no longer believe he belongs with the Habs, at least not in the short term. Perhaps a trade would be the best thing for him. He could serve as a complementary piece for a transaction to get a second center for the team.

