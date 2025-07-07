Joe Veleno: According to Tony Marinaro, the Habs have abandoned the project

Joe Veleno’s name has been circulating in Montreal for a few days now.
But that doesn’t mean he’ll be playing for the Canadiens next season.
In fact… we can forget it, according to Tony Marinaro.
In a tweet, Marinaro reports that Habs officials have evaluated the possibility of bringing him to town. Veleno has some interesting qualities, he’s young… and signing him to a respectable contract wouldn’t have been the biggest risk on earth.
Veleno’s camp has been in talks with the Habs, Avalanche and Predators since last week.
Contrary to reports, I have been told that the @CanadiensMTL did NOT make a formal contract offer to Joe Veleno.
Last week, Joe Veleno’s representation, had talks with at least 3 teams: Colorado, Montreal & Nashville.
Told the Canadiens staff studied his game, discussed it &..
– Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 7, 2025
They didn’t seem to think it was best to bring him to Montreal (even on a small contract), and perhaps that’s because there are already plenty of forwards in town right now.
After all, the Canadiens are counting on…
- Nick Suzuki
- Cole Caufield
- Juraj Slafkovsky
- Patrik Laine
- Alex Newhook
- Kirby Dach
- Jake Evans
- Brendan Gallagher
- Josh Anderson
- Samuel Blais
- Zachary Bolduc
- Ivan Demidov
Already there are 12 guys who could be in the line-up from the first game of next season. And there are also some prospects in Laval who will be fighting for a spot: Owen Beck, Joshua Roy, Oliver Kapanen…
Perhaps, in the end, the Canadiens felt they already had the resources to complete their bottom-6 , even if another left-handed center wouldn’t have hurt. The argument is different for the top-6, because Kent Hughes is still looking for a good quality player… but hey.
Obviously, Joe Veleno in Montreal… forget it.
Overtime
– Hiring in Tampa Bay.
Ex-#Isles Jeff Tambellini, the son of ex-Islander Steve Tambellini, hired as Lightning assistant GM, taking new Islander GM Mathieu Darche’s former job.
– Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) July 7, 2025
– A new role for Joel Bouchard.
The @TBLightning have named Joel Bouchard as general manager of the Syracuse Crunch.
He will also remain head coach of the team.
: https://t.co /meoqqkKlnc pic.twitter.com/GeAsncXR98
– Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) July 7, 2025
– Right.
The valve is exploding in New York. https://t.co/hD3OMvwVOH
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 7, 2025
– Whew.
Pacers confirm Tyrese Haliburton will miss entire 2025-26 season with torn Achilles heel.
Full details: https: //t.co/Eyb6tKonf2 pic.twitter.com/VoUCcNWgON
– RDS (@RDSca) July 7, 2025