Hurricanes: the club unveils a cap with a “Canadiens” logo

Credit: In the “ouch, not sure” category, the Carolina Hurricanes have just won the award for the day and maybe even for the week. They’ve teamed up with MLB Raleigh, an organization dedicated to bringing MLB baseball to North Carolina, to create a baseball cap. The problem is, the logo on the cap bears a strong […]

In the “ouch, not sure” category, the Carolina Hurricanes have just won the award for the day and maybe even for the week.

They’ve teamed up with MLB Raleigh, an organization dedicated to bringing MLB baseball to North Carolina, to create a baseball cap.

The problem is, the logo on the cap bears a strong resemblance to the Canadiens’ early logos.

Official @Canes X @MLBRaleigh vintage hat release. A first-of-its-kind collab between a current pro team and a MLB expansion hopeful. Only available 7/14 at The Local. #RaiseUp #RaleighOnDeck pic.twitter.com/b0fmq6GZuG – MLBRaleigh (@MLBRaleigh) July 7, 2025

The colors are different and the letters “C” and “H” represent the team’s initials, but all the same, we’ll pass for originality.

I wonder who could have approved such a decision. You don’t have to look far to know that the Habs had a similar logo in their early days.

These caps should be available in a week’s time, but I wonder if the team will reconsider its decision.

First of all, I don’t think that having a logo on a cap that resembles that of a rival would be well received by an NHL organization.

Secondly, could the Habs take legal action against this logo? The resemblance is pretty striking, that’s for sure.

It’s amazing that the Hurricanes are still linked to the Habs in such an unusual way. We’ve had the “Sebastian Aho” saga, the “Jesperi Kotkaniemi” saga and now this cap.

Overtime

– The Jays are on fire.

“VIVE LE VENT, VIVE LE VENT!” Two home runs in a row for the Blue Jays pic.twitter.com/kxl8crD5Zn – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 8, 2025

– Very true.

– He did well in Colorado.