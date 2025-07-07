Frank Seravalli: “Mike Matheson could get traded”

There are two ways of looking at the idea of trading Mike Matheson.

1. The Canadiens are counting on him, and the defenseman has an important role in the lineup. If Kaiden Guhle gets injured,the depth on the left side of the defense becomes more fragile… and the Canadiens can’t necessarily expect much success if that happens.

2. Matheson has value on the market and right now, the Habs are looking for a guy who can play on the top-6 – preferably a center. The Québécois could be used in a trade to fill that hole.

But what’s really catching our attention is the fact that we’re hearing Matheson’s name in a number of rumours.

Frank Seravalli: Michael Matheson could be on the move, that’s another guy they’re looking at; you can be part of this group and re-sign and if it’s not at a reasonable number we’re moving you – Kevin Karius Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 7, 2025

And the latest was shared by Frank Seravalli on the Kevin Karius podcast : Matheson could be traded at some point in the next few months (or before the next trade deadline).Seravalli linked this to the salary demands of the main interested party, saying that if Matheson charges too much, the defenseman could change his address.The Canadiens have a certain payroll structure, and we know that Kent Hughes wants to respect it.

That said, if Matheson wants to stay in Montreal but is too greedy about his next contract… that could change things too.

On the other hand, we know that the defenseman likes it here and has said in the past that he’d like to play for the Canadiens. Here again, he recognizes the fact that he has an important role in the city (even if it could diminish over the next few years) and Matheson is also aware of the fact that he could be part of a good club in Montreal over the next few years.

So I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens, but I also have a feeling that Kent Hughes isn’t going to send him away just like that.

If Matheson is traded, it will be for a quality player who can help the Canadiens right now.

And if Kent Hughes deems it best to keep him because he doesn’t have what he wants on the market, we could also expect to see Matheson sign a contract extension by next summer, when his deal is up.

