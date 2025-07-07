Skip to content
Evgeny Kuznetsov in the Canadiens’ sights
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
This morning, I wrote about the issues that are still on the habs GM’s desk this summer.

Among them? Continuing to explore the possibility of adding top-6 talent to the team, which is looking to surround Ivan Demidov for his first full season in Montreal.

And according to Marco D’Amico, who also touched on the subject in a piece (RG média) this morning, Evgeny Kuznetsov’s name has been linked to the Habs, one of 10 teams to have shown interest in the Russian.

Remember that with all the Russian prospects in the organization (starting with Demidov, of course), the Habs aren’t afraid to go there.

And since Nick Bobrov has his sights set on SKA, Kuz’ s team in 2024-2025, it’s safe to assume that the Habs aren’t afraid of the veteran’s background.

It’s important to remember that Kuznetsov is a talented 6’1 center who has already won the Stanley Cup… and that he got to know Ivan Demidov well with SKA last year.

Will the top prospect try to convince him to come to Montreal and play alongside him in his first NHL season? We think so.

It’s worth remembering that this isn’t the first time that the name of the Russian, who is free as a bird at the moment, has been bandied about in the NHL. We know he’s considering a comeback.

A decision could therefore be imminent in the case of the player likely to sign a contract based on performance bonuses.

Because the Canadiens aren’t done dancing this summer, it’s logical to believe that Kuznetsov is just one of the many scenarios currently on the table with the Canadiens.

It’s likely to keep on shaking.


