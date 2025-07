Evgeny Kuznetsov in the Canadiens’ sights

The Canadiens are hunting for top-six help – and clearing cap space to make it happen. With Evgeny Kuznetsov rumors swirling, could a bold move be coming to Montreal? Via @mndamico Full story https://t.co/9Ee01CYgUE – RG (@TheRGMedia) July 7, 2025

Chris Johnston: Word is circulating that Evgeny Kuznetsov is eyeing an NHL return – The Athletic – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 1, 2025

“The Canadiens are building something big. The acquisition of Dobson will be very good for MTL. I think within 2 years, the Habs will be a very big team.” -Jonathan Huberdeau – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 7, 2025

Hearing Cam York extension in Philadelphia 5 x $5.15M Good piece of business done – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 7, 2025

Happy birthday to former Canadiens defenceman Jordan Harris, who turns 25 today. He signed a free-agent contract with the Boston Bruins on July 1. One of the nicest young men I have ever met. Montreal Gazette photo by John Kenney. #Habs pic.twitter.com/f1inzDGmMm – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 7, 2025

This morning, I wrote about the issues that are still on the habs GM's desk this summer.Among them? Continuing to explore the possibility of adding top-6 talent to the team, which is looking to surround Ivan Demidov for his first full season in Montreal.And according to Marco D'Amico, who also touched on the subject in a piece (RG média) this morning , Evgeny Kuznetsov's name has been linked to the Habs, one of 10 teams to have shown interest in the Russian.Remember that with all the Russian prospects in the organization (starting with Demidov, of course), the Habs aren't afraid to go there.And since Nick Bobrov has his sights set on SKA, Kuz' s team in 2024-2025, it's safe to assume that the Habs aren't afraid of the veteran's background.It's important to remember that Kuznetsov is a talented 6'1 center who has already won the Stanley Cup… and that he got to know Ivan Demidov well with SKA last year.Will the top prospect try to convince him to come to Montreal and play alongside him in his first NHL season? We think so.It's worth remembering that this isn't the first time that the name of the Russian, who is free as a bird at the moment, has been bandied about in the NHL. We know he's considering a comeback.A decision could therefore be imminent in the case of the player likely to sign a contract based on performance bonuses.Because the Canadiens aren't done dancing this summer, it's logical to believe that Kuznetsov is just one of the many scenarios currently on the table with the Canadiens.It's likely to keep on shaking.