Betting sites: Habs to select 8th overall in upcoming draft

The Canadiens made the playoffs last season.

And it was a surprise, in fact, because we didn’t see the club succeeding in this mission.

One thing’s for sure: the rebuilding is going the right way.

On the other hand, it’s impossible to predict how the Canadiens will perform in the coming campaign.

Technically, we can expect to see some progress… because on paper, the team will be better with the additions of Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc.

But that doesn’t mean a playoff spot is guaranteed either. And according to several betting sites – which is what Corey Pronman based his 2026 mock draft on – the Canadiens will select 8th overall in June 2027.

A way way too early 2026 NHL mock draft https://t.co/IHq4jxIZNc – Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) July 7, 2025

It would not be good news to see the Canadiens take a step backwards like this.

The team needs to get better every year… and that’s how they’ll one day get to where they want to be.

But in Pronman’s article, there’s also an interesting element to the fact that the Habs would select at No. 8: the prospects expert would see the Canadiens selecting Xavier Villeneuve, a small defenseman (5’10 and 150 lbs.) who’s been very successful in the QMJHL.

We’re talking about a mobile player with an excellent skating stroke, really quick hands and a simply undeniable offensive flair.

His style is very, very similar to Lane Hutson.

That’s where I have some questions, because the Habs don’t need two players like Lane Hutson. Especially with Noah Dobson having just arrived…

Clearly, it’s too early to make plans for the next draft because we don’t know how the Canadiens will come out in 25-26.

But, knowing that some see the club drafting in the top-10 is still special.

And to know that the Canadiens could select a left-handed defenseman from Quebec, when the organization is counting on a lot of depth at that position… that’s pretty special, too.

