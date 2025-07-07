2026 Olympics: Nick Suzuki in NHL.com’s projected lineup, but not Samuel Montembeault

NHL dot com has included Nick Suzuki in their projected Team Canada Olympic roster. Sam Montembeault however isn’t listed among the goalies. https://t.co/20mFfnbX7r – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 7, 2025

Youngsters from the Canadiens Hockey School welcome Ivan Demidov A warm welcome for Ivan Demidov from the kids at Canadiens Hockey School#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/sHoidTBuEl – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 7, 2025

BREAKING: Multiple sources indicate that Gavin McKenna will commit to Penn State University for 2025-26 One of the most electrifying prospects chooses the Nittany Lions. A game-changing get for PSU hockey. Read more: https://t.co/5L6NFs8rqq pic.twitter.com/8KodDOh5nW – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) July 7, 2025

Jonathan Huberdeau saw the mood change in the Flames dressing room in his third season with the team DETAILS https://t.co/TwWaJft0Y3 pic.twitter.com/sLuqP6JIfj – NHL (@NHL_EN) July 7, 2025

After the disappointment, RHP wants to seize the opportunity in Pittsburghhttps://t.co/koUKP6gCx8 – RDS (@RDSca) July 7, 2025

Elliotte Friedman: The next biggest question for the Devils is Dougie Hamilton, he went from a full no move clause to a partial no trade; I’m just curious to see what happens, they paid his bonus on July 1st – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 7, 2025