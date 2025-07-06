The Messi Show: Montreal CF players didn’t like hearing their fans chant his name

Credit: Lionel Messi was in Montreal yesterday to take on CF Montreal. The greatest soccer player of all time took to the turf at Stade Saputo with his Inter Miami team-mates for the second time in his career. And unlike on May 12, 2024, when Messi was rather subdued in Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory at Stade […]

Lionel Messi was in Montreal yesterday to take on CF Montreal.The greatest soccer player of all time took to the turf at Stade Saputo with his Inter Miami team-mates for the second time in his career.

And unlike on May 12, 2024, when Messi was rather subdued in Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory at Stade Saputo, this time the world’s best player was on full display.

It didn’t start well for the #10, who served up a perfect decisive pass to CF Montreal forward Prince Owusu, who gave the Montreal club the lead after just two minutes.

Montreal took the lead thanks to a Messi blunder.

The rest was looking pretty good for the Montrealers, but that was without knowing that this big mistake had just set Miami’s number 10 on fire.

Not only did Messi wake up, he also dazzled the crowd with two spectacular goals of his own.After providing the assist for the equaliser, Messi put in a fine individual effort to give Miami the lead.But it was his second goal that really caught the eye, as he literally ripped through the entire Montreal defense.In short, Messi put on quite a show last night in Montreal, much to the delight of the Montreal fans gathered there to watch and cheer him on.

It was madness at Stade Saputo, as the crowd went wild, even chanting Messi’s name loud and clear after his second goal.

And the Montreal CF players didn’t appreciate it, as Caden Clark declared.

"We didn't appreciate hearing our fans chant his name, especially at 4-1." – Caden Clark

We can really understand Clark and his teammates, because hearing an opponent’s name being chanted by your own fans AT HOME is very hard.

On behalf of all the Blue-White-Black fans who get wet in the rain during bad games, we'd like to apologize to the @cfmontreal players. I promise, the pink tourists won't be back this season.

It hurts the players, but it also hurts the real fans of the Montreal club, who follow the team above all else.But you have to understand the Messi effect despite everything.

It’s not every day that the best soccer player of all time arrives in Montreal, and any soccer fan can only admire the greatness of a player like Messi.

Personally, I don’t blame the fans who came out to cheer on Messi rather than CF Montreal.

They paid a BIG price to see him in action, and they got their money’s worth.

But I do understand the frustration of the players and the real CF Montreal fans, because this insult only adds insult to injury in a season that’s already horrible enough as it is.

In short, it remains to be seen whether this was the last time we’ll see Messi in Montreal.

Losing to Miami yesterday 4-1 Worst case was the quick @cfmontreal goal via Messi's backpass error. Miami's #10 was on red alert from that moment on to make up for his blunder. – Patrice Bernier

