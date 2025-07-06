Skip to content
Félix Forget
“The Canadiens are still trying to get Jordan Kyrou”
Credit: Getty Images
Jordan Kyrou is a name that has caused a lot of chatter in Montreal in recent weeks. The Blues forward was seen as a big Habs target until July 1, when his no-trade clause came into effect.

We’re talking about a complete no-trade clause: he can refuse a trade to any team. That doesn’t mean he can’t be traded, just that he can refuse any trade involving him.

The Habs and Blues completed a deal this week, but Kyrou wasn’t involved. At the time, it was assumed that the Habs had fallen back on their Plan B in St. Louis since Kyrou was no longer on the table… but be warned: that may not be the case.

Frank Seravalli recently appeared on The Kevin Karius Show, a radio show in Edmonton. And when asked about Kyrou (around the eight-minute mark of the clip, which you can listen to HERE), he had this to say:

I think the Canadiens are still trying to get Jordan Kyrou. – Frank Seravalli

Seravalli notes that, at the moment, the matter is on hold and that other teams are also in the mix. That said, the tipster suggests that Kyrou’s no-trade clause may not be an issue in this case.

He insists that the Blues want to get rid of this contract (probably because the club has an abundance of depth at winger level): are the Blues trying to encourage him not to take advantage of his clause? Possibly.

The question is whether Kyrou, a Toronto native, would be open to the idea of playing for the Canadiens. But if Seravalli is telling the truth and the Habs continue to work on this file, it’s safe to assume that there’s some interest on the player’s part.

It would be peculiar to see Kent Hughes, as aggressive as he is, working so hard to get a player, not knowing if the player would agree to come to Montreal, you know.

We’ll obviously have to keep a close eye on this one, but with Logan Mailloux already a member of the Blues, the Habs have lost a possible bargaining chip to get Kyrou.

And no, I don’t expect Zachary Bolduc to be sent back to St. Louis.


