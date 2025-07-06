Rumor mill: Anaheim a logical destination for Jason Robertson

The Anaheim Ducks as a possible destination for Jason Robertson?
The Canucks were interested in Christian Dvorak
Friedman on 32TP says Canucks wanted Christian Dvorak but lost out to Philly, they offered him term. Dvorak chose a 1 yr deal, he’s betting on himself, he sees the league needs centers, maybe have a strong year in Philly and cash in July 2026.
The Devils have talked to other teams about Dougie Hamilton
Elliotte Friedman: Re Dougie Hamilton: I know his name was kind of out there, and I know the Devils have been talking to a couple of teams – 32 Thoughts Podcast
Carolina Hurricanes threaten Oilers with offer sheet for Evan Bouchard
Friedman on 32TP says the reason the Evan Bouchard extension got done so quickly is because Carolina threatened the Oilers with an offer-sheet. They pivoted to K’Andre Miller after Bouchard extended.
Overtime
Where Patrik Laine ranks in goals/game on his team:
2nd – 2024/25 | Montreal
injured – 2023/24 | Columbus
1st – 2022/23 | Columbus
1st – 2021/22 | Columbus
4th – 2020/21 | Columbus
2nd – 2019/20 | Winnipeg
3rd – 2018/19 | Winnipeg
1st – 2017/18 | Winnipeg
1st – 2016/17 |… pic.twitter.com/Th0ImkV2xa
